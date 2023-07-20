Walmart Employee, 2 Others Charged in Deadly Shooting Inside Florida Store

A Walmart employee is among three people charged after a shooting inside a Walmart in Florida City on Wednesday. This incident left one person dead and two others injured.

Authorities have arrested the alleged gunman, 25-year-old Steve Lestin, and charged him with second-degree murder and attempted murder. Additionally, 20-year-old Walmart employee Roberto Acevedo and 21-year-old Jimari Hodge were charged with misdemeanor battery, as reported by Local 10 News.

The man who died, identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was flown to a trauma center after investigators said he was shot during an altercation with the three suspects, as reported by CBS News Miami. A 72-year-old bystander was also shot in the foot, and a woman sustained a head injury while trying to flee the scene.

From left to right, 25-year-old Steve Lestin, 20-year-old Roberto Acevedo and 21-year-old Jimari Hodge have ben charged in connection with a shooting at a Walmart in Florida City. Local 10 News

The shots sent a wave of panic throughout the store as customers and workers attempted to escape the fight. Officials said that five other people were treated at the scene but did not need to visit the hospital.

“I heard six shots,” witness Johnnie Pacheco told Local 10 News. “And then everybody was running away, and this guy came, and he fell down by where they do the nail stuff, and he got shot right there in the chest two times and he was bleeding. I don’t know if he’s dead, but the ambulance took him with the air tanks and everything to the hospital. The other guy got shot in the leg.”

In a written statement provided to CBS News Miami, Walmart said, "We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones. The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police."