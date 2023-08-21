Walmart and Centric Brands Investigating Cambodian Supply Chain Over Prison Labor Allegations

Walmart and clothing manufacturer Centric Brands are investigating their supply chains in Cambodia after allegations that prison labor may have been used to make goods for the retailers.

The companies informed Reuters of their investigations after the news service sent queries asking how garments allegedly made by Cambodian prisoners were shown to be linked to them.

Reuters interviewed four former inmates of Cambodia’s largest women's prison, Correctional Center 2, who said they were paid up to five dollars a month to make shirts, pants and shopping bags. In 2022, Cambodia raised its minimum wage for garment workers to $200 a month.

"We didn't want to work but we had to work," one former inmate told Reuters. "When we were in the prison we were equal to zero."

Two of the inmates claimed that items they made appeared to be linked to Walmart and Centric Brands and provided Reuters with a Walmart-branded reusable shopping bag and an IZOD-branded polo shirt. Reuters said it was not able to independently verify that the items were made in the prison.

The importation of prison-made goods is illegal in the U.S.

A Walmart spokesperson told Reuters in June that the retail giant is investigating its supply chain in Cambodia. The investigation was still active as of mid-August, the spokesperson added.

Centric Brands told Reuters in June that it has placed all its imports from Cambodia on hold. In August, the company said it was unable to find evidence that the IZOD-branded polo shirt was made with prison labor. But the company still ended its relationship with the factory that produced the shirt, according to Reuters.

Walmart and Centric Brands have not yet responded to the Messenger’s requests for comment.