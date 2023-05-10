Wall St. Billionaire GOP Donor Won’t Fund DeSantis After Meeting Him

Wealthy Republican megadonor Steve Schwarzman paused plans to donate money to Gov. Ron DeSantis after meeting the potential presidential candidate in Florida, Bloomberg reported.
Schwarzman, the billionaire cofounder of Blackstone, recently visited Tallahassee to evaluate whether DeSantis would fare well on the national stage. Sources told Bloomberg that after meeting with DeSantis, Schwarzman decided he is holding off on supporting any GOP candidate at this time.
Schwarzman is among several megadonors who have questioned whether there are any viable Republican candidates capable of taking on former President Donald Trump in the primaries. In one recent poll, Trump led a projected primary field with 58 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis with just 22 percent.. However, DeSantis remains competitive in a match-up with Biden.
Schwarzman had previously served as a major donor in Trump's previous presidential bids but announced in November he would be supporting a different candidate in 2024.
"It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders," Schwarzman said at the time. "I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries."
DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy in the coming weeks. Over the past several months, some donors have criticized him for wading into culture wars, including his escalating feud with Disney and implementing several controversial education policies.
