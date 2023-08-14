Walgreens Uses Familiar Trick to Discourage Loitering Outside Stores: Blasting Classical Music - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Walgreens Uses Familiar Trick to Discourage Loitering Outside Stores: Blasting Classical Music

Critics say the tactic is treating the homeless 'as less than human'

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Some Walgreens stores have started blasting classical music in the parking lot to discourage loiteringJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

Several Walgreens locations in Chicago have begun playing classical music in their store parking lots as a strategy to discourage loitering.

Critics, however, view it as an attempt to target the homeless, accusing the store of "treating them as less than human."

To implement this, the drugstore chain has installed caged speakers in the parking lots of specific locations, continuously playing classical pieces, featuring compositions from Bach and including Rossini’s “William Tell Overture."

While the intention is to deter potential loiterers, some customers mistook continuous music for a system malfunction. "I thought maybe their system was stuck playing the same track over and over again from Halloween or something like that," Vincent Rodriguez told ABC7 Chicago.

Read More

Although there's no conclusive evidence that this method effectively deters loitering, it's worth noting that some 7-11 stores have adopted a similar approach, opting for opera instead of classical music.

Opponents argue that such strategies are a thinly veiled attack on the homeless population.

"It’s essentially treating them as less than human and treating them as a nuisance, whereas, there are folks that are in need of housing and support,” said Doug Schenkelberg, the executive director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.