Walgreens Uses Familiar Trick to Discourage Loitering Outside Stores: Blasting Classical Music

Several Walgreens locations in Chicago have begun playing classical music in their store parking lots as a strategy to discourage loitering.
Critics, however, view it as an attempt to target the homeless, accusing the store of "treating them as less than human."
To implement this, the drugstore chain has installed caged speakers in the parking lots of specific locations, continuously playing classical pieces, featuring compositions from Bach and including Rossini’s “William Tell Overture."
While the intention is to deter potential loiterers, some customers mistook continuous music for a system malfunction. "I thought maybe their system was stuck playing the same track over and over again from Halloween or something like that," Vincent Rodriguez told ABC7 Chicago.
- California City Fights Crime by Blasting Classical Music at Suspicious People
- San Francisco Walgreens Now Using Chains on Freezers to Prevent Shoplifting
- Walgreens Thief Uses Blowtorch to Burn Through Anti-Theft Casings in Store
- Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of ‘The Outsiders’ Broadway-Bound Musical
- ‘Heart of Stone’ Director Tom Harper Wanted to Make a Big Action Movie That Felt ‘Real’ (Exclusive)
- Timbaland’s New AI Music Startup to Use Notorious B.I.G.’s Voice
Although there's no conclusive evidence that this method effectively deters loitering, it's worth noting that some 7-11 stores have adopted a similar approach, opting for opera instead of classical music.
Opponents argue that such strategies are a thinly veiled attack on the homeless population.
"It’s essentially treating them as less than human and treating them as a nuisance, whereas, there are folks that are in need of housing and support,” said Doug Schenkelberg, the executive director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews