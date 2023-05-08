A Welsh town was forced to cancel its planned Coronation celebration over the weekend after failing to raise funds to cover costs for the party.

The event, a "massive street party," was supposed to take place in Caldicot, a town with fewer than 10,000 residents. A community group called the Caldicot Town Team wanted to pull out all the stops to commemorate King Charles' Royal Coronation, including installing a giant screen in the town center for everyone to watch the event.

However, the plan fell apart when the group failed to raise any money for the occasion. A crowdfunding page had been live for over two weeks, with organizers hoping to collect between £2,500 and £3,000 (approximately $3,100-$3,800) to cover the event's expenses. Unfortunately, they were unable to raise any funds.

While the group had a small budget, it would have likely only covered plates and hats. Rather than host a lackluster party, the Town Team decided to cancel the event altogether and save the money for future events instead.