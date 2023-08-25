With Putin Foe Prigozhin Gone, Video Emerges of Russia Bulldozing Wagner Ukraine Fighters’ Graves

A new video surfaced Friday, revealing the destruction of a Russian cemetery devoted to Wagner Group mercenaries killed fighting for the Kremlin in Ukraine.

The timing of the bulldozing was not clear, but the video surfaced two days after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin —the warlord turned mutineer against Russian leader Vladimir Putin — was killed in what international authorities are calling a targeted take-down of his private jet.

A Wagner veteran called the cemetery destruction "blasphemy."

“These people died for Russia, and you’ve erased their tombs," the unnamed veteran says in the video. "What are you doing? Aren’t you afraid of God or anything?"

The man is then seen pointing to piles of crosses and grave markers.

Site of a destroyed cemetery for Wagner fighters in southwestern Russia. 63.RU

"Here you can see all the crosses of the guys who were killed in combat in 2023," he says.

"All these wreaths, they just dragged and put them in a heap here. There. And here, where they're working now, right here were the Wagner graves. Graves were here and now there's gravel.”

The short video, which was posted on an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel called “He TB,” showed the man walking around a cemetery near the southwestern Russian city of Samara that appeared to have been largely paved over with gravel and asphalt, obscuring the graves.

The crosses and funereal wreaths were piled up in one corner.

The veteran says the cemetery had been “opened” by Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary group who was killed when his private jet crashed northwest of Moscow earlier this week. According to the video, Prigozhin inaugurated the cemetery in the spring of this year.



A local news station said the work at the site was part of a reconstruction effort to “modernize the cemetery and make a new memorial.”



That is not how the veteran saw it, and responses to the video on the Telegram channel blasted the Russian state’s efforts to “remove everything” connected to the Wagner group, whose leader was killed exactly two months after he led Wagner fighters in an aborted mutiny against the Russian President Vladimir Putin.



“The motherland will always leave you, son,” one commenter said.

Another suggested the cemetery was one example of a broader Kremlin effort to punish the Wagner group.

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, on August 25.(Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

“They began removing everything that reminds (anyone) of the Wagnerites ... Putin will never forgive them (for) his humiliation.”



The cemetery near Samara is one of dozens across Russia devoted exclusively to Wagner fighters, who were known for their brutality - and effectiveness - on the battlefields so Eastern Ukraine.



The cemetery's destruction — or reconstruction, depending on who is to be believed — comes amid signs of a broader crackdown on the mercenary group. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said after Prigozhin’s killing that, in the assessment of its analysts, “the Wagner Group will likely no longer exist as a quasi-independent parallel military structure.”



“It remains unclear whether the Kremlin intends for Wagner to completely dissipate or intends to reconstitute it as a much smaller organization completely subordinate to the Russian (defense ministry),” the ISW said in a new report.

“A third option—restoring Wagner as a quasi-independent organization under a new commander loyal to the Kremlin—is possible but unlikely.”