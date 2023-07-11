Wagner Troops Tried to Steal ‘Backpack’ Nukes During Uprising, Ukraine Intelligence Chief Says
The U.S. says Russian nukes were never in danger
Rebel fighters from the Wagner mercenary army came close to seizing backpack-sized nuclear weapons from a high-security facility during their short-lived uprising against Moscow last month, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief told Reuters.
The threat to a Russian tactical nuclear weapons storage facility was one of the factors that forced President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the mutiny that spared Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin from facing criminal charges, Reuters said, citing Russian sources.
Western officials have insisted that Russia's nuclear stockpile was never in danger during the uprising.
As Wagner forces pressed north on the M4 highway to Moscow on June 24, a group of armored vehicles broke off and drove east toward Voronezh-45, an army base where nuclear weapons are stored, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told Reuters. He provided no evidence for his claims.
Budanov said the fighters were unable to get past reinforced doors protecting the nuclear weapons, which he described as “backpacks,” small, portable Soviet-era devices.
"The doors of the storage were closed and they didn't get into the technical section," he said.
Reuters cited a source close to the Kremlin who said that a group of Wagner fighters had "managed to get into a zone of special interest, as a result of which the Americans got agitated because nuclear munitions are stored there."
- ‘No Heroes’ In Wagner Uprising, Lukashenko Says
- Yevgeny Prigozhin Surfaces in Belarus in Rousing Address to Wagner Troops on Video
- Vladimir Putin Met With ‘Traitor’ Yevgeny Prigozhin Days After Wagner Uprising
- Russia Lost Important Command Plane During Wagner Uprising
- Satellite Photos, Reports Indicate Wagner Troops Gathering in New Camps in Belarus
National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge told the news outlet that "We are not able to corroborate this report. We had no indication at any point that nuclear weapons or materials were at risk."
On June 25, as the dust settled from the Wagner mutiny, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that Russia’s nukes appeared safe. “When it comes to their nuclear weapons, we have seen no change in their posture, and we have made no change in our own posture,” he said.
Matt Korda, a nuclear weapons expert at the Federation of American Scientists, told Reuters it would be "virtually impossible for a non-state actor" to breach Russian nuclear security.
"If you had a malicious actor who was able to get their hands on a nuclear weapon, they would find the weapons stored in a state of incomplete assembly," Korda said.
"They would need to be completed by installing specialized equipment and then unlocking permissive action links, and in order to do that they would need the cooperation of someone from the 12th Directorate" responsible for protecting Russia's nuclear arsenal.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews