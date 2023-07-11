Wagner Troops Tried to Steal ‘Backpack’ Nukes During Uprising, Ukraine Intelligence Chief Says

Rebel fighters from the Wagner mercenary army came close to seizing backpack-sized nuclear weapons from a high-security facility during their short-lived uprising against Moscow last month, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief told Reuters.



The threat to a Russian tactical nuclear weapons storage facility was one of the factors that forced President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the mutiny that spared Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin from facing criminal charges, Reuters said, citing Russian sources.



Western officials have insisted that Russia's nuclear stockpile was never in danger during the uprising.

As Wagner forces pressed north on the M4 highway to Moscow on June 24, a group of armored vehicles broke off and drove east toward Voronezh-45, an army base where nuclear weapons are stored, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told Reuters. He provided no evidence for his claims.



Budanov said the fighters were unable to get past reinforced doors protecting the nuclear weapons, which he described as “backpacks,” small, portable Soviet-era devices.

"The doors of the storage were closed and they didn't get into the technical section," he said.

Reuters cited a source close to the Kremlin who said that a group of Wagner fighters had "managed to get into a zone of special interest, as a result of which the Americans got agitated because nuclear munitions are stored there."



Members of the Wagner Group sit atop a tank in a street in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin said the armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a “stab in the back” and betrayal of Russia. AFP via Getty Images



National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge told the news outlet that "We are not able to corroborate this report. We had no indication at any point that nuclear weapons or materials were at risk."

On June 25, as the dust settled from the Wagner mutiny, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that Russia’s nukes appeared safe. “When it comes to their nuclear weapons, we have seen no change in their posture, and we have made no change in our own posture,” he said.

Matt Korda, a nuclear weapons expert at the Federation of American Scientists, told Reuters it would be "virtually impossible for a non-state actor" to breach Russian nuclear security.

"If you had a malicious actor who was able to get their hands on a nuclear weapon, they would find the weapons stored in a state of incomplete assembly," Korda said.



"They would need to be completed by installing specialized equipment and then unlocking permissive action links, and in order to do that they would need the cooperation of someone from the 12th Directorate" responsible for protecting Russia's nuclear arsenal.