Wagner Troops Forced to Sign Loyalty Oaths to Putin After Leader’s Death

Wagner Group mercenary fighters were ordered by President Vladimir Putin to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian federation after the apparent death of their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a fatal plane crash this week.

Putin signed the executive order on Friday to shape “spiritual and moral foundations” for defending Russia, according to the decree posted on the Kremlin’s website. The decree stated that all volunteer units helping Russian forces in the “special military operation” in Ukraine should take that oath of loyalty.

The Wagner Group, a private military company, has been helping Russia’s armed forces in the war in Ukraine since Putin launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. Prigozhin, who was once a Putin ally, has repeatedly criticized the Russian president and the defense ministry over the past months, alleging that his troops weren’t receiving enough support and necessary weapons and military resources.

In June, Prigozhin led a 24-hour mutiny against the Russian government by advancing inside Moscow, his revolt was de-escalated by one of Putin’s top allies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who negotiated with the Wagner Group. As a result, Prigozhin ordered his troops return to their field camps.

Putin at the time called the Wagner Group’s rebellion a “stab in the back” and said that “decisive action” will be taken against those who were part of it, but he didn’t specify details about possible steps against Prigozhin’s troops.

"Those who have organized an armed rebellion will be held accountable," Putin said at the time without referring to Prigozhin. "Those who have been drawn into this I call on you to stop your criminal actions."

The Russian aviation authority confirmed that Prigozhin was on board the private plane that crashed northwest of Moscow. No one on the plane survived, according to Reuters. Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the crash and spoke of Prigozhin in the past tense.

The Russian president said that “preliminary information” indicates that Prigozhin and some of his top Wagner aides were all killed in the crash. He praised Prigozhin and his leadership, but also pointed out that the Wagner founder made “serious mistakes.”