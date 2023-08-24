Wagner Supporters Vow New Revolt Against Putin to Avenge Prigozhin ‘Assassination’

Supporters of Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group of mercenary fighters took to social media platforms in the wake of his apparent death, vowing a “March on the Kremlin" and other forms of revenge following widespread reports that Prigozhin and his top aides had perished in a plane crash in Russia. Makeshift memorials for Prigozhin cropped up in St. Petersburg and media reports said security forces in at least two Russian regions, Rostov and Belgorod, had been placed on alert.

The "Mozhem Ob'yasni" (MO, or "We can explain") Telegram channel, which boasts 520,000 followers, was filled late Wednesday with calls for revenge against "the murderers," as one said.

"Militants of PMC Wagner plan to take revenge on Putin and Shoigu for the death of their chieftain."

The pro-Kremlin publication Readovka reported that Wagner had in place a “long-established approved mechanism of action in the event of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin or Dmitry Utkin,” referring to Prigozhin's second-in-command at Wagner, and a post on the MO channel echoed that assessment. “In the event of Prigozhin’s death, there is a mechanism for 'full mobilization' – regardless of whose fault" it was that the Wagner boss had been killed.

Meanwhile, the Gray Zone Telegram channel, a frequent mouthpiece for Prigozhin and the Wagner Group, offered a kind of obituary.

“A Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia.”

Hundreds of comments were posted in response, a mix of condolences and demands to punish Putin for what many took as a murder sanctioned by the Kremlin.

Flowers and patches bearing the logo of private mercenary group Wagner are seen at the makeshift memorial in front of the "PMC Wagner Centre" in Saint Petersburg, early on August 24, 2023. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

"Faith in the decency of at least someone from the highest authority is now a thing of the past ... bastards!" said one.

“Putin - you are a cowardly slime”, went another.

One post put it bluntly - and crudely. “Putin killed Prigozhin...You need to go and wet yourself in the Kremlin.”

But for all the invective against the Russian President, there was more directed at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who Prigozhin had criticized relentlessly for what he called a failed prosecution of the war in Ukraine.

"Kill all traitors from the Ministry of Defense!" Another: "Tear everyone up, it's time for Shoigu." And - referring to Prigozhin: "Avenge the commander!!!!"

Grey Zone went so far as to warn that Prigozhin's death could lead to mutiny within the country's armed forces.

"The assassination of Prigozhin will have catastrophic consequences," a blogger on the channel said. "The people who gave the order do not understand the mood in the army and morale at all."

It was far too early to know whether any of the vitriol would translate into acts of violence, or if any such acts would mount a serious threat to the Kremlin. Only this much was clear: the anger on various social media platforms was multiplying as news of the plane crash spread.

"Damn those who are involved in this terrorist act in the very center of Russia," the Prigozhin 2023 Telegram account said. "Wagner is beheaded."

"Yevgeny Viktorovich, you were a real Patriot of your Motherland,” another contributor to the same channel said. “We will never forget you."