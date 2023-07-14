Wagner Group ‘Doesn’t Exist’, Vladimir Putin Says

The Wagner Group “doesn’t exist,” Vladimir Putin said in an interview, another sign that the Russian president is trying to seize control of the mercenary fighters who have served as his global shock troops.

In an interview published Thursday night, Putin told the Kommersant news organization that he offered to allow Wagner fighters to continue their service under Russian government control, and with a new leader – a senior Wagner officer from Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg known by the nom de guerre "Sedoi" - or "Grey Hair.”

"All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve," Putin told Kommersant. "And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all that time.”

Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images; Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

He said nothing of a role for Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who hasn’t been seen in public since leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov on June 24.

Putin had at first promised to crush Wagner’s June 23-24 mutiny, but he reversed course within hours and agreed to a deal that would allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.

Now both the fate of the Wagner peace agreement and the army itself are in doubt.

Putin’s spokesman revealed on Monday that Putin met with Wagner commanders and their blustery leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, at a meeting on June 29, five days after Wagner forces staged their dramatic mutiny against Moscow’s defense establishment.



Speaking on the margins of a scientific exposition in Moscow, Putin said that many Wagner commanders had nodded in agreement at his suggestion that they serve under “Grey Hair,” but Prigozhin, who was sitting at the front of the room, didn’t see their enthusiastic response and told Putin it was impossible.

"'No, the boys won't agree with such a decision'," Putin quoted Prigozhin as saying.

“Grey Hair,” a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya, is reportedly friendly with Putin and the two have been photographed together.

"But Wagner does not exist," Putin said when asked if it would be preserved as a fighting force. "There is no law on private military organizations. It just doesn't exist."

The Wagner rebellion was sparked by new regulations that would have forced its fighters to sign contracts directly with Russia’s defense ministry, ending Prigozhin’s autonomy.