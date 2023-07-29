Wagner Forces Are Heading to Polish Border, Poland’s Prime Minister Warns

Over 100 troops from the Russian private mercenary Wagner Group have begun edging closer to Poland's border, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday.

The troops were reportedly heading to the Suwalki corridor, a 60-mile strip of land located along the Polish-Lithuanian border that connects Belarus with the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

Morawiecki said that Poland had obtained information that the Wagner forces are near Grodno, a Belarusian city close to Suwalki, CNN reported.

He warned that the troops might pretend to be migrants in order to cross the border into Poland.

Poland has moved its troops east to prepare for potential threats from the Wagner Group, but the country emphasized that its borders are safe.

The ongoing battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces, who invaded the country early last year, has intensified across major Ukrainian cities, including in Bakhmut, Odesa and Kherson.

Ukraine recently launched its long-awaited counteroffensive, with the help of Western military aid, to regain control of its territories from Russia.

The Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, had been helping Russian forces with military operations in Ukraine since the war began.

But it's unclear what role the Wagner Group is currently playing in the current battle.

Prigozhin and his forces last month launched a short-term mutiny against the Russian government after Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking Wagner’s positions in Ukraine.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Svetlov//Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The mutiny was cut short when Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko negotiated a deal during the mercenaries' march to Moscow that involved moving thousands of Wagner troops to Belarus.

It remains unclear why Wagner troops moved to Grodno. But the presence of pro-Russia forces near the Suwalki corridor may escalate tensions between Russia and NATO and European Union nations.

The land strip is a strategic area for Russia, Belarus, EU and NATO countries, because it is the only overland route connecting the Baltic region to the rest of Europe.

Morawiecki said that Wagner’s move is meant to destabilize the Polish border. He also claimed that Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been trying to overwhelm Polish border forces by sending migrants westward.

Morawiecki said Wagner forces “will probably be disguised as Belarusian border guards and will help illegal immigrants to enter Polish territory [to] destabilize Poland."

He added that they will also "probably try to infiltrate Poland pretending to be illegal immigrants, and this creates additional risks,” CNN reported.

Morawiecki also alleged that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Putin “pushed” migrants to cross the border illegally in about 16,000 attempts so far in 2023.

The Messenger reached out to the Russian foreign affairs ministry for comment, but did not immediately hear back.