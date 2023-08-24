Wagner Commander Identifies Body of Yevgeny Prigozhin by Missing Finger After Russia Jet Crash: Telegram Posts - The Messenger
Wagner Commander Identifies Body of Yevgeny Prigozhin by Missing Finger After Russia Jet Crash: Telegram Posts

A top Wagner leader purportedly recognized the warlord's body by the digit, which he lost decades ago

Published |Updated
Stanislav Kucher and Aaron Feis
Yevgeny Prigozhin on July 4, 2017.SERGEI ILNITSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The remains of Wagner mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin were purportedly identified by distinct physical characteristics after the crash of his private jet, according to posts on Russian Telegram channels.

The private jet went down in a rural area north of Moscow on Wednesday. Though some remain skeptical that Prigozhin is dead, the jet's passenger manifest lists Prigozhin, and Russian media reports have named him as among the 10 people killed in the crash.

Prigozhin's body was identified in a morgue by a Wagner commander, according to the VChK-OGPU telegram channel.

Despite the fact that the bodies of those killed in the plane crash were severely disfigured, the leader recognized Prigozhin by his missing ring finger, which was cut off decades ago in a Russian prison colony.

Russian billionaire and businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin attends Russian-Turkish talks in Konstantin Palace in Strenla on August, 9, 2016 in Saint Petersburg.
The remains of Wagner mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin were purportedly identified by a commander who knew he was missing a ring finger.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

That leader also identified the body of Dmitry Utkin — the mercenary group’s neo-Nazi co-founder — by his height and tattoos.

The identifications were confirmed by Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the movement "We are Together with Russia."

The mercenary forces of Prigozhin, 62, were instrumental in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but turned on Russian President Vladimir Putin in June amid growing tensions.

The mutineers blitzed to within a short distance of Moscow, but ultimately stood down.

Prigozhin was initially exiled to Belarus, but world and intelligence-community leaders predicted that Putin was unlikely to forget the aborted coup.

On Wednesday, Prigozhin’s jet plummeted some 8,000 feet in 30 seconds and crashed in a fiery wreck. The crash came shortly after the jet underwent “incomprehensible repairs,” according to an unverified report on the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel.

British defense sources told BBC News on Thursday that Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence agency was likely behind the crash.

Putin made no mention of the crash while attending a ceremony honoring the country’s military on Wednesday.

