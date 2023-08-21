Leader of Failed Mutiny Against Putin, Wagner Chief Prigozhin, Surfaces in Africa with Pledge to Make Russia ‘Greater’ - The Messenger
Leader of Failed Mutiny Against Putin, Wagner Chief Prigozhin, Surfaces in Africa with Pledge to Make Russia ‘Greater’

A short video posted online is Yevgeny Prigozhin's first such message since a failed revolt against the Kremlin

Nikhil Kumar
The head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group surfaced in Africa Monday and pledged to make Russia “even greater on all continents” in a new video message posted two months after his troops mounted an aborted mutiny against the Kremlin.

It was Yevgeny Prigozhin’s first such message since he led the failed revolt against Russian leader Vladimir Putin in late June.

And it may well be his last, amid later reports that he was killed in a plane crash.

The short video posted online showed Prigozhin dressed in military fatigues and brandishing an assault weapon in a savannah-like landscape that he claimed was somewhere on the African continent — the site of multiple past Wagner operations.

The video comes only weeks after a coup in West-African Niger that has sparked concerns among Western officials about an intervention there by Prigozhin-led mercenaries. Wagner is already active in Niger’s neighbor Mali.

“The Wagner Group conducts reconnaissance and search activities," Prigozhin said, according to a translation by the Russia’s state owned RT network.

"We are making Russia even greater on all continents! And Africa even more free. Justice and happiness for all the African peoples.” He added that the group had been pursuing “ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other bandits.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny PrigozhinYaroslav Trofimov/X

The mercenary group, he went on to say, was hiring “real heroes” and continued to “to fulfill the tasks that were set and to which we made a promise that we could handle.”

The video yet again confirmed Prigozhin’s—and by extension, Russia’s—growing interest in Africa.

Last month, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hosted an array of African leaders at a summit in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, with Prigozhin appearing on the sidelines with top officials from the continent, despite the recent mutiny against Moscow.

The deal struck in the aftermath of the Wagner uprising was to have resulted in Prigozhin and his fighters going into exile in Belarus, Russia’s neighbor and close ally in its war against Ukraine, in what some saw as a sidelining of the mercenaries by Russia’s military establishment.

