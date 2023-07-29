Wagner Boss Hails Niger Coup Month After Own Failed Rebellion Against Putin - The Messenger
Wagner Boss Hails Niger Coup Month After Own Failed Rebellion Against Putin

The head of the notorious Wagner Group also pitched his fighters as a way to restore order in the African country

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Wagner mercenary warlord Yevgeny Progozhin, who staged a short-lived rebellion against the Russian military in June, hailed the coup in Niger and offered his fighters' services to restore order in the African nation.

Prigozhin, 62, blamed the takeover on the lasting legacy of colonialism, and suggested Western nations, which view Niger as a key ally in the fight against extremist groups al-Qaida and the Islamic State in western Africa, were sponsoring terrorist organizations.  

“What happened in Niger has been brewing for years,” Prigozhin said on social media, according to CNN. “The former colonizers are trying to keep the people of African countries in check. In order to keep them in check, the former colonizers are filling these countries with terrorists and various bandit formations. Thus creating a colossal security crisis.”

He continued by touting his mercenary fighters. 

“The population suffers. And this is the (the reason for) love for PMC (private military company) Wagner, this is the high efficiency of PMC Wagner. Because a thousand soldiers of PMC Wagner are able to establish order and destroy terrorists, preventing them from harming the peaceful population of states,” he said.

Leaders of the mutiny in Niger on Friday declared Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani as the new head of state after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum in a military takeover this week. 

They formed a military body, the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland, and suspended the constitution and dissolved all government institutions. 

The United States, along with its Western allies, African nations and international human rights organizations, denounced the coup. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the immediate release of Bazoum and the restoration of democracy in Niger. 

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny PrigozhinMikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

"Let me be very, very clear about this, as I have been in my phone conversations. Our economic and security partnership with Niger – which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars – depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last – in the last few days," Blinken told reporters on Saturday during a visit to Australia. 

"So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed," he said.

Prigozhin, who was "exiled" to neighboring Belarus by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the failed rebellion last month, has been spotted outside the country, including in St. Petersburg on Friday meeting with attendees of a Russian-African summit.

His mercenary group, which had been instrumental in Moscow's military gains in Ukraine, has also been active in the African countries of Sudan and Mali where it is working with local defense forces to counter rebellions, insurgencies and subdue opposition, CNN reported. 

In a message Friday, Prigozhin lauded Russia's influence in stabilizing African nations. 

"Russia today offers both ... economic relations and security exports, without which Africa today cannot exist," he told a Cameroon-based media outlet, Reuters reported.

"The forum went well and we should see the results of it in the near future," he said, noting that Mali and Niger were becoming "more and more independent."

