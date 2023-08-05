Volunteers Feeding Homeless in Houston Face Thousands of Dollars in Fines

An organization that distributed food to homeless individuals in Houston, Texas, is disputing 44 tickets its volunteers were given by police for not getting permission to do so.
Foods Not Bombs has been feeding members of the city’s houseless population since 1994 — and now could face over $80,000 in fines for distributing food outside of the Houston Public Library, the Guardian reported.
Houston passed an ordinance in 2012 that requires groups to have “advance written consent” to distribute food on public and private property. But police only recently began enforcing the ordinance, according to the news outlet.
A member of the group launched an online petition to rescind the ordinance in 2015. It has just over 76,000 signatures.
Each of the 44 citation could carry a maximum penalty of $2,000 if a jury finds the volunteers guilty, leaving the group owing a potential $88,000.
A volunteer with the group, Nick Cooper, told the Guardian that laws against food sharing have negatively impacted the group and the community the group is aiding.
“We’re just going into court sitting there all morning, and then they reschedule us, and then we come back, and they reschedule us, having to take days off of work," he said.
"This is getting into 40 different jury trials that we’re trying to get, so it’s really taking up a lot of our time,” Cooper added.
“The problem is that the law is such a bad law, because it has had a chilling effect on people sharing food, in general.”
Cooper said the ordinance isn’t the only law passed that makes life for the city’s unhoused population difficult.
“They can’t have a big box, they can’t have a tent, they can’t sleep here, they can’t be lying down between these hours. There are all kinds of anti-homeless laws,” added Cooper.
In March, volunteers witht he group filed a lawsuit against the city targeting the ordinance.
Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner said at his State of the City address last November that he wanted the group to change the locations of where it provides food.
“We’re going to retake the downtown central library to make it more wholesome and inviting to families and to kids,” Turner said, according to the Houston Chronicle.
“That is a major asset of the city of Houston. We have a few too many homeless folk and feeding programs in front of Central Houston," he added.
Volunteer Shere Dore, who has received 16 of the 44 citations, told the Guardian that the group has a “constitutional right to serve people who are hungry on tax-paid public property without government permission.”
If "we have to start asking our government if we can feed people, we have serious problems in society,” said Dore.
Two citations against volunteers have been dismissed, KPRC reported.
