Volunteers Fined for Feeding Homeless Celebrate Dismissal of Cases After Cops Don’t Show Up to Court: ‘Tears of Joy’
Food Not Bombs often participates in providing food for the homeless outside a local Houston library
Two Houston women who were cited for feeding the homeless in March had their cases dismissed Thursday morning.
Aliene Wingate-Adams and Sheri Dore are both members of the global Food Not Bombs organization that often participates in providing food for the homeless outside a local Houston library.
In 2012, Houston issued an ordinance making it illegal to feed the homeless in public spaces, but the group vowed to continue the practice.
“It just really made me happy. These are tears of joy,” Wingate-Adams told reporters as she was leaving the courtroom.
- Volunteers Feeding Homeless in Houston Face Thousands of Dollars in Fines
- Volunteer Group Vows to Keep Serving Homeless Despite City Citations
- Mike Lindell Says Dominion Case Is Going To End Just Like ‘My Cousin Vinny’: With Case Dismissed
- TikTok Will Let EU Users Turn Off Personalization in ‘For You’ Feed for the First Time Ever
- Half of Seattle Cops Didn’t Show Up To Work on Busiest Weekend of Summer
The two women were among 45 other volunteers who were cited. The fines can amount to up to $2,000 per citation.
Wingate-Adams and Dore’s citations were dropped because the officers who cited them did not show up to court Thursday morning.
Attorney Paul Kubosh told KPRC2 that the ordinance has not been enforced in the city for the last several years, but in February law enforcement started acting on the law.
The city sent the following statement to KPRC2 regarding the matter:
“The City of Houston intends to vigorously pursue violations of its ordinance relating to feeding of the homeless. It is a health and safety issue for the protection of Houston’s residents. There have been complaints and incidents regarding the congregation of the homeless around the library, even during off hours.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews