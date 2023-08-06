Volunteers Fined for Feeding Homeless Celebrate Dismissal of Cases After Cops Don’t Show Up to Court: ‘Tears of Joy’ - The Messenger
Volunteers Fined for Feeding Homeless Celebrate Dismissal of Cases After Cops Don’t Show Up to Court: ‘Tears of Joy’

Food Not Bombs often participates in providing food for the homeless outside a local Houston library

Carley Welch
Two Houston women who were cited for feeding the homeless in March had their cases dismissed Thursday morning. 

Aliene Wingate-Adams and Sheri Dore are both members of the global Food Not Bombs organization that often participates in providing food for the homeless outside a local Houston library.

In 2012, Houston issued an ordinance making it illegal to feed the homeless in public spaces, but the group vowed to continue the practice

“It just really made me happy. These are tears of joy,” Wingate-Adams told reporters as she was leaving the courtroom. 

The two women were among 45 other volunteers who were cited. The fines can amount to up to $2,000 per citation.

Cases against volunteers feeding homeless dismissed
The two women were among 45 other volunteers who were cited.KPRC 2 Click2Houston

Wingate-Adams and Dore’s citations were dropped because the officers who cited them did not show up to court Thursday morning. 

Attorney Paul Kubosh told KPRC2 that the ordinance has not been enforced in the city for the last several years, but in February law enforcement started acting on the law. 

The city sent the following statement to KPRC2 regarding the matter: 

“The City of Houston intends to vigorously pursue violations of its ordinance relating to feeding of the homeless. It is a health and safety issue for the protection of Houston’s residents. There have been complaints and incidents regarding the congregation of the homeless around the library, even during off hours.”

