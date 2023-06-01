Despite receiving nearly 30 citations from Houston police, Food Not Bombs, a volunteer group that feeds the homeless, remains committed to its location outside the Houston Public Library.

Since its foundation in 1994, Food Not Bombs has been dedicated to serving vegetarian meals to Houston's homeless community four nights a week, as reported by ABC13.

However, since March 1, the group has been cited for contravening a city ordinance. This law stipulates that it is "unlawful for any organization or individual to sponsor or conduct a food service event on public or private property without the advance written consent of the public or private property owner or other individual with lawful control of the property."

In the following three months, volunteers have received 29 citations. Shere Dore, a volunteer who has herself collected 10 tickets, states that the group has no intentions of vacating their current location.

Dore explained to ABC13, "It's not that I'm volunteering to get the ticket. I'm here. I'm going to serve, and if that means I get a ticket for serving the people who are hungry, then I'm willing to do so."

The city justified their actions, stating that complaints about people "no longer feeling comfortable visiting the library" were increasing due to "an increase in the number of threats and violent incidents directed at visitors and employees."

Contradicting this, Dore claimed that Food Not Bombs does not begin serving until 7:30 pm, which is after the library's operating hours. The volunteers are now facing court dates for their citations. Dore, whose court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, confirmed that she and other volunteers plan to plead not guilty and are requesting a jury trial.