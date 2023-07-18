‘Nice Guy’ Volunteer Firefighter, 79, Murdered Outside a New Hampshire Walmart: Authorities
Jan VanTassel died of asphyxiation, according to a medical examiner's report
A volunteer firefighter in New Hampshire who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot last week was asphyxiated, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to autopsy details reported by local news outlets on Monday.
Jan VanTrassel, 79, was found unresponsive Friday after police in Somersworth received a report of a man assaulting another man around 11:20 p.m.
Police officers found VanTassel unresponsive with wounds to his head and face. First responders declared him dead at the scene, according to a report by Manchester, New Hampshire’s local ABC News affiliate.
Somersworth resident Brian Roberge, 52, was arrested Saturday in connection with VanTassel’s death after witnesses claimed they saw Roberge straddling VanTassel’s torso and repeatedly hitting his upper body.
Roberge was arrested on one count of second-degree murder, according to WMUR.
Center Ossipee Fire Chief Dana Cullen told the station that VanTassel was "well-known around the community, a nice guy, never gave anyone any problems, he would always come by the fire department and chat about the old days."
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews