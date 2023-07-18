‘Nice Guy’ Volunteer Firefighter, 79, Murdered Outside a New Hampshire Walmart: Authorities

A volunteer firefighter in New Hampshire who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot last week was asphyxiated, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to autopsy details reported by local news outlets on Monday.

Jan VanTrassel, 79, was found unresponsive Friday after police in Somersworth received a report of a man assaulting another man around 11:20 p.m.

Police officers found VanTassel unresponsive with wounds to his head and face. First responders declared him dead at the scene, according to a report by Manchester, New Hampshire’s local ABC News affiliate.

Somersworth resident Brian Roberge, 52, was arrested Saturday in connection with VanTassel’s death after witnesses claimed they saw Roberge straddling VanTassel’s torso and repeatedly hitting his upper body.

Roberge was arrested on one count of second-degree murder, according to WMUR.

Center Ossipee Fire Chief Dana Cullen told the station that VanTassel was "well-known around the community, a nice guy, never gave anyone any problems, he would always come by the fire department and chat about the old days."

The homicide investigation is ongoing.