Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO 'Weakness' Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO ‘Weakness’ Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins

Zelenskyy commented while en route to meet NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO on Tuesday morning for stopping short of offering Ukraine a formal invitation to join the military alliance.

“It looks like there is no readiness either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance,” he said on Twitter and Telegram.

“This means that there is still an opportunity to negotiate Ukraine's membership in NATO -- in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror.”

“Uncertainty is weakness.”

Zelenskyy made his comments en route to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania -- where Western leaders were far more upbeat on Ukraine's prospects. 

Ukraine will get "a clear message, a positive message" on its hopes for NATO membership, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said earlier Tuesday as the summit opened. 

After arriving in Vilnius, President Joe Biden endorsed Stoltenberg's leadership--including his approach to Ukraine's membership.

"I think it's really important at this critical moment in Ukraine and the whole NATO issue, that you continue to lead NATO," Biden told the secretary general. "You're trusted; no one knows the situation that we're facing better than you do."

"And we agree on the language that you propose, relative to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO."

KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 28: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with President Duda and President Nauseda on June 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia, which controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after seizing it during the invasion of Ukraine, may have placed the devices to “simulate an attack.”Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

NATO’s 31 members are still divided on the question of Ukrainian membership, but Stoltenberg said Kyiv would receive additional military aid, security guarantees, and a more formal mode of cooperation with the alliance in the form of a NATO-Ukraine Council.

"I expect allies will send a clear, united and positive message on the path towards membership for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Ukraine would receive a "positive signal" about membership. 

Before boarding a plane to Vilnius on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters Ukraine had a "rightful place" in NATO. 

Membership would take many years, and the alliance’s priority is Ukraine’s current counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied east and south.

“We value our allies,” Zelenskyy said. “We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation…But Ukraine also deserves respect.”

