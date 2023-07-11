Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO ‘Weakness’ Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins
Zelenskyy commented while en route to meet NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO on Tuesday morning for stopping short of offering Ukraine a formal invitation to join the military alliance.
“It looks like there is no readiness either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance,” he said on Twitter and Telegram.
“This means that there is still an opportunity to negotiate Ukraine's membership in NATO -- in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror.”
“Uncertainty is weakness.”
Zelenskyy made his comments en route to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania -- where Western leaders were far more upbeat on Ukraine's prospects.
Ukraine will get "a clear message, a positive message" on its hopes for NATO membership, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said earlier Tuesday as the summit opened.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sacks His UK Ambassador Over Criticism of President’s ‘Sarcasm’
- Biden To Meet With Zelenskyy During NATO Summit
- Biden Meets NATO Leaders Ahead of Sit-Down With Dejected Volodymyr Zelensky
- Russian Media on NATO Summit: Zelenskyy a ‘Beggar’ and Military Should Have Attacked NATO Leaders
- Biden Says Support of Ukraine ‘Will Not Waver’ at NATO Summit
After arriving in Vilnius, President Joe Biden endorsed Stoltenberg's leadership--including his approach to Ukraine's membership.
"I think it's really important at this critical moment in Ukraine and the whole NATO issue, that you continue to lead NATO," Biden told the secretary general. "You're trusted; no one knows the situation that we're facing better than you do."
"And we agree on the language that you propose, relative to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO."
NATO’s 31 members are still divided on the question of Ukrainian membership, but Stoltenberg said Kyiv would receive additional military aid, security guarantees, and a more formal mode of cooperation with the alliance in the form of a NATO-Ukraine Council.
"I expect allies will send a clear, united and positive message on the path towards membership for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Ukraine would receive a "positive signal" about membership.
Before boarding a plane to Vilnius on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters Ukraine had a "rightful place" in NATO.
Membership would take many years, and the alliance’s priority is Ukraine’s current counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied east and south.
“We value our allies,” Zelenskyy said. “We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation…But Ukraine also deserves respect.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews