Zelenskyy Fires All of Ukraine’s Army Recruitment Chiefs in Corruption Sweep - The Messenger
Zelenskyy Fires All of Ukraine’s Army Recruitment Chiefs in Corruption Sweep

Soldiers 'who know exactly what war is' will now run the recruitment centers, he said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
JWPlayer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was firing the heads of all the country’s military recruitment centers and that 112 investigations had been started over widespread corruption.

He said 33 recruitment chiefs had been dismissed, and would be replaced by soldiers with combat experience.

“This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.  

“Soldiers who have passed the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but have preserved their dignity and do not have cynicism, are the ones who can be trusted” with recruitment, he said.

Officials started digging into the recruitment centers in late June after journalists revealed that the family of Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa regional enlistment office, had bought $4.5 million in property in Spain amid the war.

Ukraine, battling a Russian army four times as big as its own, has struggled to maintain its troop numbers. Men of military service age are barred from leaving the country.

KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 28: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with President Duda and President Nauseda on June 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia, which controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after seizing it during the invasion of Ukraine, may have placed the devices to "simulate an attack."Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The overhaul was approved Friday at a meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi will be responsible for its implementation.

Last month, three employees at a recruitment center in the Kramatorsk district were charged with forging documents to make conscripts appear unfit for duty--and eligible to leave Ukraine.

For between $2,000 and $3,000 each, corrupt officials issued conscripts fake temporary IDs and false certificates from the military medical commission, the Kyiv Independent reported.

"The head of one of the regional territorial recruitment centers is charged with the formation of an organized group and the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and with the organization of official forgery," the State Bureau of Investigation said July 4.

