Zelenskyy Fires All of Ukraine’s Army Recruitment Chiefs in Corruption Sweep
Soldiers 'who know exactly what war is' will now run the recruitment centers, he said
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was firing the heads of all the country’s military recruitment centers and that 112 investigations had been started over widespread corruption.
He said 33 recruitment chiefs had been dismissed, and would be replaced by soldiers with combat experience.
“This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
“Soldiers who have passed the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but have preserved their dignity and do not have cynicism, are the ones who can be trusted” with recruitment, he said.
Officials started digging into the recruitment centers in late June after journalists revealed that the family of Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa regional enlistment office, had bought $4.5 million in property in Spain amid the war.
- An Officer’s Salary and a $4.5 Million Spanish Mansion: How Zelenskyy Cleaned Up Military Recruitment
- Surgeon Fired After Recruiting Janitor to Help with Toe Amputation
- State Department Defends NATO’s Hesitation On Ukraine’s Application After Zelenskyy Voices Frustration
- Commanding General of Key Army Base Fired for Violating Hunting Rules
- Ukraine’s latest triumphs lead to Russian ‘hysteria’ – and difficult choices for both Putin and Zelenskyy
- Fires, explosions and false-flag operations: How war is spilling beyond Ukraine’s borders
Ukraine, battling a Russian army four times as big as its own, has struggled to maintain its troop numbers. Men of military service age are barred from leaving the country.
The overhaul was approved Friday at a meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi will be responsible for its implementation.
Last month, three employees at a recruitment center in the Kramatorsk district were charged with forging documents to make conscripts appear unfit for duty--and eligible to leave Ukraine.
For between $2,000 and $3,000 each, corrupt officials issued conscripts fake temporary IDs and false certificates from the military medical commission, the Kyiv Independent reported.
"The head of one of the regional territorial recruitment centers is charged with the formation of an organized group and the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and with the organization of official forgery," the State Bureau of Investigation said July 4.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews