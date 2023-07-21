Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sacks His UK Ambassador Over Criticism of President’s ‘Sarcasm’
Vadym Prystaiko said sarcasm 'is not necessary between friendly countries'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his ambassador to London after the envoy publicly criticized the Ukrainian president’s response to criticism from the U.K. defense secretary during the recent NATO summit.
Zelenskyy’s move against Vadym Prystaiko, a former Ukrainian ambassador to NATO and to Canada, was announced in a presidential order Friday morning, Ukrainian media reported. It gave no reason for his recall. No replacement was named.
Speaking with Sky News last week, Prystaiko refused to give Zelenskyy cover for his aggressive response to remarks by outgoing British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that Kyiv needed to show more gratitude to its Western patrons.
Zelenskyy suggested that Wallace could inform him how best "we could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister."
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Heads to Istanbul to Save Critical Grain Deal
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO ‘Weakness’ Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins
- The Ukraine War in data: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the numbers
- Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow and Crimea After Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows Revenge for Odesa Strikes
- Zelenskyy Planning to Travel to UN for General Assembly: Report
Prystaiko told Sky there was "a little bit of sarcasm" in those comments.
"I don't believe that this sarcasm is healthy," he said, adding that the Russians "have to know that we're working together."
On July 14, the ambassador tried to soften his comments, but added, “I am sure that sarcasm is not necessary between friendly countries!"
The U.K. is the second biggest source of military aid to Ukraine, after the U.S. Britain has supplied $5.9 billion in military assistance since the February 2022 Russian invasion.
The July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius was a rough time for Zelenskyy, who made an extraordinary public complaint over not being offered a pathway to membership in the military alliance, only to be slapped down by top U.S. and U.K. officials who suggested he’d been ungracious in the face of tens of billions of dollars in Western military and humanitarian aid.
Prystaiko also was relieved of his role as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews