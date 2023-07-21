Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sacks His UK Ambassador Over Criticism of President’s ‘Sarcasm’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his ambassador to London after the envoy publicly criticized the Ukrainian president’s response to criticism from the U.K. defense secretary during the recent NATO summit.

Zelenskyy’s move against Vadym Prystaiko, a former Ukrainian ambassador to NATO and to Canada, was announced in a presidential order Friday morning, Ukrainian media reported. It gave no reason for his recall. No replacement was named.

Speaking with Sky News last week, Prystaiko refused to give Zelenskyy cover for his aggressive response to remarks by outgoing British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that Kyiv needed to show more gratitude to its Western patrons.

Zelenskyy suggested that Wallace could inform him how best "we could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister."

Prystaiko told Sky there was "a little bit of sarcasm" in those comments.

"I don't believe that this sarcasm is healthy," he said, adding that the Russians "have to know that we're working together."

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on February 8, 2023 in London, England. President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the ambassador on July 21. Leon Neal/Getty Images

On July 14, the ambassador tried to soften his comments, but added, “I am sure that sarcasm is not necessary between friendly countries!"

The U.K. is the second biggest source of military aid to Ukraine, after the U.S. Britain has supplied $5.9 billion in military assistance since the February 2022 Russian invasion.

The July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius was a rough time for Zelenskyy, who made an extraordinary public complaint over not being offered a pathway to membership in the military alliance, only to be slapped down by top U.S. and U.K. officials who suggested he’d been ungracious in the face of tens of billions of dollars in Western military and humanitarian aid.

Prystaiko also was relieved of his role as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization.