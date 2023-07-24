Volleyball Player Files Hazing Lawsuit Against Northwestern

A former Northwestern women’s volleyball player filed a lawsuit against the school on Monday, the latest ex-Northwestern athlete—and first woman—to share an account of hazing in the university’s athletic program. According to the AP, the woman, identified as a Jane Doe, says in the lawsuit that she was hazed to the point of needing medical attention. The other lawsuit was filed by noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump on behalf of former quarterback Lloyd Yates. Crump had announced that lawsuit last week and added that he plans to file more than 30 over the coming weeks.

Allegations of hazing culture at Northwestern have been largely focused on the football team, who fired longtime coach and former Northwestern player Pat Fitzgerald two weeks ago. Since then, a series of lawsuits have been filed against the school, naming coaches and university officials as defendants. Yates is the first publicly identified player to file a lawsuit.

According to the AP, the volleyball player said in the lawsuit that she was subject to a hazing incident in March 2021, after she had contracted COVID-19. She said that Northwestern volleyball coach Shane Davis and an assistant coach told her that she would be subject to “punishment” for violating COVID-19 guidelines, which Jane Doe said she did not do. The coach let the team’s captain pick the punishment. Jane Doe was forced to run “suicides” in the gym while coaches, teammates and trainers watched.

Campus police and the athletic department were told about the incident, according to the lawsuit, while Doe said Davis forced her to write an apology to the trainers and she was isolated from the team. Doe also met with athletic director Derrick Gragg, who the lawsuit says failed to take any action after Doe raised concerns around the volleyball team’s culture.

The anonymous volleyball player’s lawsuit was filed by Partick Salvi II and Parker Stinar, who are also representing other football players’ lawsuits that were filed last week in Cook County.

“This shows that it isn’t just men,” said Stinar, according to the AP. “It isn’t just football players.”

The Crump lawsuit features Yates as the only plaintiff, but quotes four other Northwestern players, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. The complaint makes multiple references to the “Shrek Squad,” terminology similarly detailed in The Daily Northwestern investigation that broke the story. The “Shrek Squad” carried out the majority of the hazing, including “running,” described by former players to The Daily Northwestern as a form of punishment where a group of masked upperclassmen would dry-hump a player who had made a mistake in a dark locker room.

The Crump lawsuit includes accounts of running, including an incident during which football teammates dunked a player’s head in a dirty, makeshift ice bath and “ran” him while he was naked, holding him upside down with his head underwater. “When it was over,” the lawsuit said, “the other player was clearly struggling physically to breathe.”

Bystanders were described by the lawsuit as trying to “remain unseen during this incident to avoid becoming victims themselves.” One player, named by the lawsuit as linebacker Simba Short, “suffered from severe emotional stress” after witnessing the incident, “causing him to run and hide in a closet for an hour.”

According to Rittenberg, the lawsuit includes accounts of hazing rituals beyond “running,” such as “The Dredge,” described by players as a mandatory post-training event where players were hazed into excessive alcohol consumption and outlines racism allegations, including an incident in which a white coach joked that a black player must have stolen his new headphones.

Salvi, the volleyball player’s attorney, had previously mentioned allegations of hazing in the baseball and softball programs in addition to volleyball and football.

In a statement sent to the Northwestern community Monday, university president Michael Schill addressed the growing lawsuits and accompanying media coverage.

“The picture painted by some of these commentators of our program, our student-athletes and the University itself is entirely inconsistent with the Northwestern we all know and love,” Schill said. Schill admitted that “there is no doubt in my mind that shameful events did take place in the football program,” but stated that he is proud of the majority of his student-athletes.

In a press conference regarding today’s lawsuit, Yates said that reading the complaint was upsetting. “We were conditioned to believe this behavior was normal, which is sickening and unacceptable,” he said. In the same press conference, Ben Crump said he hopes to seek “the eradication of physical, psychological and sexual hazing in college sports … This will be acknowledged as college sports’ #MeToo movement.”