Volatile Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended, Fined for Blowing Up at Umpires

The Yankees' fuming manager Aaron Boone was barred from the dugout Friday during the team's game against the San Diego Padres as part of his penalty for furious arguments with umpires.

Boone was dinged with a single-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his recent conduct toward Major League Umpires,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Boone was tossed out of a game the previous night by home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after he angrily argued over the strike zone in the third inning of a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Post noted.

That was Boone's second ejection in just four games — and the third time in the past 10 games.

Boone has been kicked out 30 times in 760 games since 2018 as Yankees manager.

Despite the game tosses and the latest crackdown, Boone said he thinks he's being "treated fairly," given his actions.

Some managers use temper tantrums against umpire calls to rev up their teams. But Boone insists he's now trying to calm down.

"I’d like to not get ejected. Hopefully I can start a long streak of not getting ejected,” said Boone, reported ESPN.

Carlos Mendoza took over for Boone during his suspension Friday. The Yankees lost to the Padres 5-1.