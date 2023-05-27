Volatile Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended, Fined for Blowing Up at Umpires
He says he's trying to calm down. "I'd like not to get ejected" from games, he said.
The Yankees' fuming manager Aaron Boone was barred from the dugout Friday during the team's game against the San Diego Padres as part of his penalty for furious arguments with umpires.
Boone was dinged with a single-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his recent conduct toward Major League Umpires,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.
Boone was tossed out of a game the previous night by home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after he angrily argued over the strike zone in the third inning of a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Post noted.
- Florida Umpire Saves Child Swept Up By Dust Devil
- Oakland A’s and Nevada Reach Tentative Deal to Move MLB Team to Las Vegas
- Staffers of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly Attacked with Baseball Bat
- Syria’s Assad in Triumphant Arab League Return
- Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Connolly Staffers Filmed Chasing Woman
That was Boone's second ejection in just four games — and the third time in the past 10 games.
Boone has been kicked out 30 times in 760 games since 2018 as Yankees manager.
Despite the game tosses and the latest crackdown, Boone said he thinks he's being "treated fairly," given his actions.
Some managers use temper tantrums against umpire calls to rev up their teams. But Boone insists he's now trying to calm down.
"I’d like to not get ejected. Hopefully I can start a long streak of not getting ejected,” said Boone, reported ESPN.
Carlos Mendoza took over for Boone during his suspension Friday. The Yankees lost to the Padres 5-1.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News