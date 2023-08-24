Vladimir Putin Says Mutineer Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘Made Serious Mistakes in Life’ in First Remarks Since Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence Thursday on the fiery death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group who led a failed mutiny in June against the Kremlin.

In a televised address, Putin paid a qualified tribute to his onetime international problem-solver.

"This was a person with a complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in life, but also sought to achieve the necessary results - both for himself and at times when I asked him to - for the common cause, such as in these recent months," Putin said in a televised address, 24 hours after Prigozhin was killed in a highly suspicious plane crash.

Photograph shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressing the audience during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk, a major World War II Eastern Front battle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, in Kursk, on August 23, 2023. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I have known Prigozhin for a long time, since the beginning of the 1990s," he said.

Prigozhin's troops served Putin's agenda in Africa, Syria, and Ukraine before the split between the two.

Putin offered his condolence to the families of Prigozhin and the nine others who died in the private jet crash, the BBC reported. He described Prigozhin as a talented businessman.

Prigozhin’s jet fell from the sky Wednesday two months to the day after he led an aborted coup against Putin. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.



Putin didn't address allegations he was behind the fatal crash.