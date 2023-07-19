Vladimir Putin Bows Out of South African Summit Over International Arrest Warrant

Vladimir Putin will skip an important summit of leaders in South Africa next month, saving officials in Johannesburg from having to arrest him on a warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will attend in Putin's place, officials said.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov,” the office of South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement Wednesday.

Putin’s expected presence at the BRICS summit placed South Africa in a tight diplomatic spot. The country enjoys strong relations with Russia, but faced possible sanctions if it failed to honor the international court’s warrant seeking to put the Russian president on trial over his government’s abductions of thousands of Ukrainian children.



On Tuesday, South Africa asked the ICC for an exemption that would allow Putin to attend without being threatened with arrest.

“Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting President would be a declaration of war,” Ramaphosa said Tuesday.

The BRICS are a grouping of large middle-income countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The upcoming summit of leaders including Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be the first in-person meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic.

South African justice minister Ronald Lamola told a U.N. event on Monday marking the international court’s 25th anniversary that “the ICC must...guard against becoming an instrument of global power struggles.”