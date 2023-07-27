People are searching for Vivek Ramaswamy. On Google, that is.

As Ramaswamy’s better-known presidential primary rivals face roadblocks — former President Donald Trump seems headed to being indicted for a third time and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just fired dozens of campaign staffers — Google Trends data show Ramaswamy is seeing a spike in attention.

Interest in the name “Vivek Ramaswsamy” jumped this week to its highest point in the United States since he launched his campaign in February. Ramaswamy’s campaign has noticed it, too. The wealthy entrepreneur has raised cash from approximately 70,000 individual donors, according to a spokesperson. It’s a notable bump for a candidate in a crowded primary who has never been on the ballot before and holds some unconventional views.

“There's Donald Trump and then there's the pack. And everybody who is in the pack needs to somehow stand apart from the pack, and it does seem like Vivek Ramaswamy is having a bit of a moment in that regard,” said Tim Murtaugh, an executive vice president at National Public Affairs, who served as communications director on Trump’s 2020 bid. (The firm is not affiliated with any campaign).

Ramaswamy’s White House bid is a long shot — polls don’t even show his support in the double digits. But he is seeing definitely seeing an uptick in interest from voters, donors and the press.

"Our job is to somewhat day trade attention, if you will, and I think the Google trendlines are a good indicator of if you're succeeding at that," Ramaswamy campaign CEO Ben Yoho told The Messenger. "Vivek is succeeding at capturing the attention of the American people, and how we realize that is what people are searching for online."

Ramaswamy's campaign and his allies say attention bump can be attributed to his strategy of appearing everywhere, from on-the-ground trips to the early nominating states like Iowa and New Hampshire to podcasts, radio shows and an aggressive social media strategy.

Ramaswamy has so far made the most visits to the early states of any primary candidate, FiveThirtyEight reported. And on average, the campaign says it posts to social media every 37 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and every 60 to 90 minutes on weekends.

“He's just continually popping up on every podcast. He’s popping up on every news program. And now mainstream media is writing about him aggressively, which is leading people to say ‘Who is this guy?’” said Michael Biundo, who advises the pro-Ramaswamy American Exceptionalism super PAC. Biundo advised Trump in 2016 and managed Rick Santorum’s 2012 bid.

There’s no doubt that Trump is the clear frontrunner in the primary. Ramaswamy is in a distant third place in national polls, gaining on DeSantis slightly as the Florida governor slumps. The former president had 59% of Republican primary voter support in a recent Morning Consult poll, while DeSantis had 16% and Ramaswamy had 8%. Ramaswamy was followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 6% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 4%. The rest of the field polled at 2% or less.

But meeting the debate stage requirements and generating news coverage is notable for a political outsider running against a dozen other people, especially as some former elected officials race to meet polling and fundraising thresholds to debate. The press has taken notice.

Ramaswamy made headlines in a slew of mainstream outlets this week: “Vivek Ramaswamy runs as Trump 2.0” the Washington Post wrote, while NBC News reported on “The rise of Vivek Ramaswamy: A long-shot candidate ascends in the GOP campaign." He got top billing on the Drudge Report.

He has also attracted scrutiny. Another campaign anonymously compared him to a fajita in a recent Semafor story, and POLITICO dove into “Da Vek,” the Republican entrepreneur’s “Eminem-inspired, rap artist alter ego.” Ramaswamy embraced it and performed a freestyle on Fox News.

“It's not a secret that out of all the candidates that are running for president, Vivek is the most willing to go anywhere and talk to anyone. And I think that is serving him very well. If you're going to do an upstart campaign where you start as a relative unknown, you have to be willing to work extremely hard,” Biundo said. The super PAC has seen increased donor interest in recent weeks, Biundo noted, but he did not disclose any numbers.

Although they’re far apart on policy, Ramaswamy’s rise is somewhat reminiscent of Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur and political outsider who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary.

“He’s playing the game exactly right. Like Andrew, he’s a breath of fresh air in a business filled with a specific personality type that the voters hate,” said Bradley Tusk, a political strategist who advised Yang’s unsuccessful 2021 bid for New York City mayor. “That doesn’t mean he has any chance of winning, but for a total outsider, like Andrew, he’s running a very good campaign.”

Ramaswamy has never held public office and espouses some out-of-the-mainstream views. At a recent Republican forum in Iowa, he suggested that the U.S. should negotiate an end of the war in Ukraine by giving Russia parts of the crucial Donbas region, for example. He also floated a conspiracy, without evidence, that if he is the Republican nominee, the “deep state” will remove President Joe Biden from the Democratic ticket to beat him.

The Republican White House hopeful, who has given millions of dollars to his own campaign, has also run about as close to being pro-Trump as an opponent can. When Trump was indicted for a second time, Ramaswamy held a press conference outside the Miami courthouse promising to pardon the former president if he is elected to the White House, and urged his opponents to do the same.

“The only the only way you can tell that he's not endorsing Trump is that he says that he's a candidate himself,” Murtaugh said. “You have to show, somehow, how you're different and I don't think he's done that.”

Regardless of how the election shakes out, or the scrutiny he might face as he the race goes on, becoming a known political entity is “all upside,” for Ramaswamy, Tusk said. The 2024 campaign could be a springboard to another political endeavor or a spot in a future presidential administration, although Ramaswamy has so far shot down questions about being Trump’s vice presidential pick.

“One upside of running as a total insurgent is you don’t have to worry about the drawbacks of much,” Tusk said. “As long as he keeps seeming smart and innovative, this campaign is a win for him because it gives him a much higher profile to either run for something else or to maybe be in the cabinet if the GOP nominee wins.”