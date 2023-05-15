The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $10K to Daniel Penny Defense That Has Now Raised Over $2 Million

    The GOP presidential hopeful also encouraged others to donate after potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis called Penny a 'Good Samaritan' in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

    Ben Feuerherd
    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Tech entrepreneur and GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to the legal defense fund for Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged in the chokehold death of a homeless man on a New York City subway train earlier this month. 

    Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential primary candidate, announced the donation in a tweet Sunday evening that encouraged others to donate to Penny, who has been charged with manslaughter for the killing. 

    “I agree with this. Just donated. More of us should. We must restore the rule of law in America,” Ramaswamy wrote in a retweet of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

    In his tweet, DeSantis called Penny a “Good Samaritan” and suggested Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “Soros-Funded.” 

    “We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back,” DeSantis wrote. 

    Penny was released on $100,000 bond Friday at his arraignment on a second degree manslaughter charge in Manhattan criminal court. 

    Penny allegedly put mentally ill homeless man Jordan Neely in chokehold on a northbound F train in lower Manhattan on the afternoon of May 1, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. 

    Neely had been “making threats and scaring passengers,” prior to Penny coming up from behind him and placing him in the chokehold, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said at his arraignment Friday. 

    Penny brought Neely down to the floor of the subway car and held the chokehold on him after he had stopped moving, Steinglass said. 

    Police and medics responded to the scene and transported Neely to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Penny was interviewed by police after the killing, but was originally released without charges.  He turned himself in on Friday and was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. 

    An attorney for Penny did not immediately respond.

