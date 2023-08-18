Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’

Ramaswamy's comments come in response to recently publicized debate strategy documents from a firm working with a DeSantis PAC

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vivek Ramaswamy, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Republican candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday responded to a pro-DeSantis super PAC-affiliated firm's advice to "hammer" him at the upcoming GOP debate, calling DeSantis a "super PAC puppet" in an interview.

"Well, look, I think the GOP sometimes when you have professional politicians, they use attacks on other candidates as a substitute for a message of their own," Ramaswamy said in an interview with Fox News. "I'm in this race focused on the message of my own rather than attacking those other candidates."

Vivek called it a "boring, establishment attack" in a post on social media, referring to DeSantis as "Robot Ron."

The New York Times reported about the memos Thursday, noting that they told DeSantis to "hammer" Ramaswamy and defend former President Donald Trump from any attacks.

The DeSantis campaign has denied being aware of the memo before it was reported on, with campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo telling CNN: “This was not a campaign memo and we were not aware of it prior to the article. We are well accustomed to the attacks from all sides as the media and other candidates realize Ron DeSantis is the strongest candidate best positioned to take down Joe Biden.”

Ramaswamy has made gains in the polls in recent weeks, drawing closer to second-place DeSantis as the latter candidate has seen his support drop in the same time frame.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.