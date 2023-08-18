Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’

Republican candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday responded to a pro-DeSantis super PAC-affiliated firm's advice to "hammer" him at the upcoming GOP debate, calling DeSantis a "super PAC puppet" in an interview.

"Well, look, I think the GOP sometimes when you have professional politicians, they use attacks on other candidates as a substitute for a message of their own," Ramaswamy said in an interview with Fox News. "I'm in this race focused on the message of my own rather than attacking those other candidates."

Vivek called it a "boring, establishment attack" in a post on social media, referring to DeSantis as "Robot Ron."

The New York Times reported about the memos Thursday, noting that they told DeSantis to "hammer" Ramaswamy and defend former President Donald Trump from any attacks.

The DeSantis campaign has denied being aware of the memo before it was reported on, with campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo telling CNN: “This was not a campaign memo and we were not aware of it prior to the article. We are well accustomed to the attacks from all sides as the media and other candidates realize Ron DeSantis is the strongest candidate best positioned to take down Joe Biden.”

Ramaswamy has made gains in the polls in recent weeks, drawing closer to second-place DeSantis as the latter candidate has seen his support drop in the same time frame.