Visually Impaired Man Attacked With Decorative Sword After Accidentally Entering Wrong Apartment: Cops

A visually impaired man was attacked with a decorative sword after he accidentally entered the wrong apartment, according to police.

Olympia Police Department did not make any arrests following the incident, but possible charges of first-degree assault have been referred to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, The Olympian reports.

Police responded to a burglary report on July 31, according to the outlet. The caller said a man had entered their apartment and screamed at them.

Three adults and two children were in the apartment watching TV when the man unexpectedly came into the unit.

The adults grabbed one of several decorative swords off the wall of the apartment, and one adult hit the man in the arm with it, police told The Olympian.

The man left the unit and was found nearby with a “large amount of blood coming from his arm,” Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police learned that the man suffers from glaucoma. He had a plastic bag attached to his hip containing magnifying glasses. He said he lives in an apartment on the same street, in a building with a similar appearance.

The decorative swords were booked into evidence, according to police.