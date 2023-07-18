Virtual Pet Website Neopets Promises ‘New Era’ As It Launches Multi-Million Dollar Website Revival - The Messenger
Virtual Pet Website Neopets Promises ‘New Era’ As It Launches Multi-Million Dollar Website Revival

The revamped platform will launch this week

Blake Harper
Neopets

Neopets is set to usher in a "new era," including a relaunched website fueled by $4 million in funding.

The comeback of the once-popular virtual pet online hub was announced by the Neopets Team (TNT) in a Medium post.

The new website, launching on July 20, will "serve as a one-stop shop for all brand announcements, links to our different games and products, and a repository of Neopets articles and related links." On July 25, more than 50 classic games will also make a return.

In the early to mid-2000s, Neopets was one of the most dominant websites, attracting more than 25 million users according to the BBC. However, its popularity soon waned, and it seemed that the site was destined to become a relic of the early internet era.

When JumpStart Games, which managed Neopets, shut down on June 30, Neopets was able to negotiate a buyout deal with JumpStart's parent company, NetDragon, and form an independent company called World of Neopia.

