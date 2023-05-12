Virginia Judge Strikes Down Federal Age Restrictions on Buying Handguns

A federal judge in Virginia struck down federal laws on Wednesday that prevented people between the ages of 18 and 21 from buying handguns.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Payne ruled that age requirements on the sale of handguns from federally licensed weapons dealers are “not consistent with our nation’s history and tradition.”
The ruling comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law that prevented gun owners from carrying a concealed gun unless they had a special circumstance.
The high court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen that carrying a handgun in public is a right protected under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. Payne referenced the court’s decision in the Bruen case multiple times in his 71-page ruling.
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to appeal the ruling, the New York Times reported Thursday. The ruling would not affect state-enacted laws placing age restrictions on handgun purchases.
