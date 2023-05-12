The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Virginia Judge Strikes Down Federal Age Restrictions on Buying Handguns

    The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to appeal the judge's ruling

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    A federal judge in Virginia struck down federal laws on Wednesday that prevented people between the ages of 18 and 21 from buying handguns.

    U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Payne ruled that age requirements on the sale of handguns from federally licensed weapons dealers are “not consistent with our nation’s history and tradition.”

    The ruling comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law that prevented gun owners from carrying a concealed gun unless they had a special circumstance.

    The high court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen that carrying a handgun in public is a right protected under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. Payne referenced the court’s decision in the Bruen case multiple times in his 71-page ruling.

    Read More

    The U.S. Justice Department is expected to appeal the ruling, the New York Times reported Thursday. The ruling would not affect state-enacted laws placing age restrictions on handgun purchases.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.