A hospital employee at a Virginia hospital died after police said a co-worker shot him following a fight in a stairwell early Wednesday.

Police at Virginia Commonwealth University Health’s (VCU) North Hospital in Richmond and city police were called to the hospital just after midnight for reports of a shooting and an active threat to the medical center.

Richmond and university police said in a joint statement that the shooting followed a fight between hospital employees Ty’Quan White, 25, and Christopher Boisseau, 24. Police did not comment on what sparked the fight.

White was treated for a gunshot wound but died at the scene. Officers arrested Boisseau for allegedly shooting White.

Police said no one else in the hospital was injured.

“This obviously is tremendously painful and concerning, especially for those who were working at North Hospital,” said VCU Medical Center President Michael Roussos and VCU Police Chief John Venuti in a joint statement. “We have begun contacting those who were working at the time of the incident to provide them any support they need.”

Marlon Levy, CEO of VCU Health, said the hospital plans to review the response to the shooting to determine if changes need to be made to keep the facilities safe and secure.

Officials locked down the medical center for about four hours and then reopened with additional security.