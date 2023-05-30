Virgin Islands Accuses JP Morgan of Deflecting Blame From Epstein Ties

The US Virgin Islands on Tuesday accused JP Morgan Chase of trying to “deflect blame” amid allegations that the bank aided sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new court filing.

The memo filed Tuesday is part of ongoing litigation between the island territory and the banking giant. It began last year when the Virgin Islands’ government sued JP Morgan, alleging that the company aided Epstein in a decades-long sex trafficking scheme.

Last week, the bank defended itself against the suit in its own filing in Manhattan federal court, claiming that the islands — not JP Morgan — enabled the pedophile financier.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

“JPMorgan answered the Government’s Complaint in part by trying to deflect blame and distract attention from its own conduct through affirmative defenses based on equitable and fault-shifting doctrines,” lawyers for the island territory wrote in the memo filed Tuesday.

They added that JP Morgan attempted to set up a “strawman” by equating the government’s actions with those of the bank.

“The evidence shows otherwise—that JPMorgan had unique real-time knowledge of Epstein’s trafficking and payments to victims and recruiters and consciously chose to continue to facilitate and conceal these transactions in derogation of its legal duties so that his trafficking could continue,” the court filing states.

In their filing last week, JP Morgan’s attorneys said officials in the territory did not scrutinize Epstein when he passed through airports with girls and did not properly register him as a sex offender.

“In sum, in exchange for Epstein’s cash and gifts, USVI made life easy for him,” the lawyers wrote. “The government mitigated any burdens from his sex offender status. And it made sure that no one asked too many questions about his transport and keeping of young girls on his island.”

Epstein signed a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida in 2007 that spared him from federal sex-trafficking charges, but required he register as a sex offender.

Epstein died by suicide in a lower Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges filed in New York that year.

His co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted at trial and sentenced to 20 years in prison for working with him to traffic young women and girls.