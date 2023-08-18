Viral Video Shows TikToker Exposing Goodwill Markups: ‘Dude, Goodwill is Tripping Lately’

A woman has allegedly exposed the popular nonprofit/secondhand store Goodwill for marking up products at its stores and has gone viral on TikTok for her efforts.

TikToker @BeccaBoomm, real name Becca Jahn, shows her viewers examples of the price markups by filming herself at a Goodwill location. She posted the video on August 10.

“Dude, Goodwill is tripping lately. Tripping,” Jahn says at the beginning of her video. “Let me show you.”

Jahn is shown at one point holding a pink shirt with the retail price tag still on it, reading a price of $2.98. Then, Jahn reveals Goodwill’s price of the same shirt. It’s $4.99.

“And they got it for free,” Jahn says in the video. “They got it donated and they’re doubling it.”

She gives another example by finding a plastic box full of scrapbooking papers. She asks her viewers to guess how much Goodwill is asking for it before revealing the price tag is $50. Jahn expresses astonishment at the price, again saying that Goodwill got the product for free.

“I can’t deal,” Jahn can be heard saying at the end of the video while letting out a small laugh.

So far, Jahn’s TikTok video on Goodwill has attained close to 770,000 views and over 52,000 likes. It’s her most popular video by far and she also has thousands of replies agreeing with her and sharing their own Goodwill stories.

“My mom refuses to donate to [Goodwill] because of that,” one reply reads.

“I don't donate there anymore. [I’d] rather it go somewhere I know it'll benefit someone other than a corporation's bank account,” said another.

Jahn isn’t the only TikToker showcasing Goodwill’s alleged price markups to her viewers. TikToker @kkslyfe, named Kait, posted a video showing her find of a shirt from bargain online retailer “Shein” in one of Goodwill’s stores. Goodwill had allegedly priced the shirt at $8.49 when shoppers could buy the same product from its original retailer for about $5.00.

The Messenger has reached out to Goodwill regarding the alleged price markups but has yet to hear back.