Viral Video Shows the Morning Routine of 6-Year-Old Who ‘Does Not Like to be Rushed’

A 6-year-old from New York City has become an internet star for his seemingly grown-up way to start his day.

Alissa Holder recently shared a video of her son Ayaan, who likes to start his day with a cup of tea and a good book.

The clip went up on the children's book author's Instagram on April 24 but it soon stole the hearts of many.

Ayaan Diop's morning routine went viral after his mom posted a video on Instagram

Ayaan's mom told NBC's Today that he likes to get up an hour before his two younger siblings.

His favorite brew is a honey and lemon tea.

The video has been liked over a quarter million times, with thousands of comments including:

This child has a high 700 credit score lol i love the responsibility.

I hope he never loses this morning start of self care! Love it! Great job mom!!

This is EVERYTHING the world needs! Peace, tranquility, and books! As a school librarian and teacher for many years, I can tell you that reading is a rare thing now.

Holder told The Messenger: "I’m in shock! I really am. I didnt expect to receive this many views and so much love.

"I really don’t post anything about our daily routines/life so I just decided to share what I thought was a funny & calm moment. "

"I’m so happy to see so many people can relate and I hope it encourages people to take a moment for themselves before they start their days."