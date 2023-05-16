The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Viral Video Shows the Morning Routine of 6-Year-Old Who ‘Does Not Like to be Rushed’

    Ayaan Diop loves a calm start to the day before his younger siblings bother him.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Instagram/@alissa360style

    A 6-year-old from New York City has become an internet star for his seemingly grown-up way to start his day.

    Alissa Holder recently shared a video of her son Ayaan, who likes to start his day with a cup of tea and a good book.

    The clip went up on the children's book author's Instagram on April 24 but it soon stole the hearts of many.

    Ayaan Diop's morning routine went viral after his mom posted a video on Instagram
    Read More

    Ayaan's mom told NBC's Today that he likes to get up an hour before his two younger siblings.

    His favorite brew is a honey and lemon tea.

    The video has been liked over a quarter million times, with thousands of comments including:

    This child has a high 700 credit score lol i love the responsibility.

    I hope he never loses this morning start of self care! Love it! Great job mom!!

    This is EVERYTHING the world needs! Peace, tranquility, and books! As a school librarian and teacher for many years, I can tell you that reading is a rare thing now.

    Holder told The Messenger: "I’m in shock! I really am. I didnt expect to receive this many views and so much love.

    "I really don’t post anything about our daily routines/life so I just decided to share what I thought was a funny & calm moment. "

    "I’m so happy to see so many people can relate and I hope it encourages people to take a moment for themselves before they start their days."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.