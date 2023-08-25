Viral Video Shows Passenger Hijacking PA System on Delayed Flight to Perform Karaoke - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Viral Video Shows Passenger Hijacking PA System on Delayed Flight to Perform Karaoke

The passenger sang 'La Vie en Rose' by Edith Piaf

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Jetstar aircraft lands at Sydney Airport on November 09, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.Getty Images

Jetstar, an Australian-based low-cost airline, recently had an unusually musical incident on board one of its flights.

A traveler was caught on video taking over a PA system on a plane to perform karaoke while passengers experienced a flight delay.

The video went viral on TikTok after it was filmed and uploaded by a passenger on board named Conor Clarke, according to the Daily Mail. The woman who hijacked the PA system started singing "La Vie en Rose" by Edith Piaf to everyone's shock and delight.

"WTF is going on?" Clarke captioned the video, according to news.com.au. "Flight has been delayed 2 hours, and now this hippy is singing."

"She didn’t even do requests,” he added.

A Jetstar spokesperson told news.com.au, “While we enjoyed the impromptu in-flight entertainment and this customer channeling their inner Edith Piaf, the PA system should only be used by the crew, so this does need to be a one-off.”

Read More

The video, uploaded on Monday, was viewed over one million times, per the Australian news website.

Some TikTok users commented on the clip. One likened the scene to the comedy film "Bridesmaids" in which the character Annie Walker, portrayed by Kristen Wiig, sings over a plane's PA system.

“She's just ready to party,” one commenter noted, as reported by the Daily Mail, while another stated, “We need to normalize people like her in society...protect her at all costs.”

However, not everyone appreciated the impromptu performance.

One user mentioned, “I'd open the emergency exit for sure,” while another suggested, “I'd start playing music really loud on my phone.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.