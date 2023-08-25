Viral Video Shows Passenger Hijacking PA System on Delayed Flight to Perform Karaoke

Jetstar, an Australian-based low-cost airline, recently had an unusually musical incident on board one of its flights.
A traveler was caught on video taking over a PA system on a plane to perform karaoke while passengers experienced a flight delay.
The video went viral on TikTok after it was filmed and uploaded by a passenger on board named Conor Clarke, according to the Daily Mail. The woman who hijacked the PA system started singing "La Vie en Rose" by Edith Piaf to everyone's shock and delight.
"WTF is going on?" Clarke captioned the video, according to news.com.au. "Flight has been delayed 2 hours, and now this hippy is singing."
"She didn’t even do requests,” he added.
A Jetstar spokesperson told news.com.au, “While we enjoyed the impromptu in-flight entertainment and this customer channeling their inner Edith Piaf, the PA system should only be used by the crew, so this does need to be a one-off.”
The video, uploaded on Monday, was viewed over one million times, per the Australian news website.
Some TikTok users commented on the clip. One likened the scene to the comedy film "Bridesmaids" in which the character Annie Walker, portrayed by Kristen Wiig, sings over a plane's PA system.
“She's just ready to party,” one commenter noted, as reported by the Daily Mail, while another stated, “We need to normalize people like her in society...protect her at all costs.”
However, not everyone appreciated the impromptu performance.
One user mentioned, “I'd open the emergency exit for sure,” while another suggested, “I'd start playing music really loud on my phone.”
