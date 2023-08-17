Viral Video Shows NYC Woman Breaking Down the City’s ‘Rats the Size of Crocs’ Problem

New York City’s rat problem has been shared and laughed at on the internet for years, and that trend continues as one woman has gone viral for how she attempted to illustrate the size of the issue.
“We've had rats the size of Crocs just running up and down the street," Harlem resident Ruth McDaniels told CBS New York. "Like a Croc shoe? An average size eight, running up and down the street.”
A TikTok including the interview has since been viewed more than 20 million times, with thousands of users noting the unique comparison McDaniels used to convey the gravity of the situation.
One user commented on the video, "Not me wearing my size rat Crocs." Another wrote, "We love a queen that's creative with her unit of measure.”
McDaniels’ quote was part of a CBS New York news report about the city's first-ever Anti-Rat Day of Action on Aug. 12. Community members were given tips on how to keep rats out of their homes and neighborhoods by officials.
"Rats need food, water, and shelter to survive," Kathleen Corradi, New York City director of rodent mitigation and proclaimed rat czar, said at a press conference. "We're going to cut off their food source, and reduce their habitat, take away the places they can live.”
- Franklin Jonas on ‘Joining the Family Business’ and Why He Identifies With the Rats of NYC (Exclusive)
- Australian Man Survives Croc Attack: ‘Thought It Was a Shark’
- Instead of Fighting Rats, Paris Mayor Says City Will Learn to Live with the Rodents
- Woman Who Recorded Viral Video of Alabama Riverfront Brawl Breaks Down ‘Nuts’ Brouhaha
- Scientists Tickle Rats To Pinpoint Where Playfulness Lies in Brain
- Man Creates His Own Nation ‘Slowjamastan’ in California Desert Where Crocs Are Outlawed
The Department of Sanitation showed residents how to use containers to prevent rats from getting into their trash and reminded them of new trash collection times, as reported by Spectrum News.
So far, city officials have said that they are already seeing the effect of these changes, claiming that rat sightings are down 20%.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews