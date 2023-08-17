Viral Video Shows NYC Woman Breaking Down the City’s ‘Rats the Size of Crocs’ Problem

New York City’s rat problem has been shared and laughed at on the internet for years, and that trend continues as one woman has gone viral for how she attempted to illustrate the size of the issue.

“We've had rats the size of Crocs just running up and down the street," Harlem resident Ruth McDaniels told CBS New York. "Like a Croc shoe? An average size eight, running up and down the street.”

A TikTok including the interview has since been viewed more than 20 million times, with thousands of users noting the unique comparison McDaniels used to convey the gravity of the situation.

One user commented on the video, "Not me wearing my size rat Crocs." Another wrote, "We love a queen that's creative with her unit of measure.”

McDaniels’ quote was part of a CBS New York news report about the city's first-ever Anti-Rat Day of Action on Aug. 12. Community members were given tips on how to keep rats out of their homes and neighborhoods by officials.

"Rats need food, water, and shelter to survive," Kathleen Corradi, New York City director of rodent mitigation and proclaimed rat czar, said at a press conference. "We're going to cut off their food source, and reduce their habitat, take away the places they can live.”

The Department of Sanitation showed residents how to use containers to prevent rats from getting into their trash and reminded them of new trash collection times, as reported by Spectrum News.

So far, city officials have said that they are already seeing the effect of these changes, claiming that rat sightings are down 20%.