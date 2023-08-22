Viral Video Shows Former Real Housewives Star ‘Smuggling’ Gallons of Diet Coke to Europe in Suitcase
'They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero, and it sucks,' quipped Jill Zarin
A former "Real Housewife of New York" reality star "smuggled" a suitcase full of Diet Coke into Europe to savor her beloved beverage overseas.
A popular TikTok video uploaded by Ally Shapiro shows her mother, Jill Zarin, at a Rome airport with her Diet Coke-loaded suitcase.
"So I've smuggled my Diet Coke from the United States because they don't sell it in Europe," the reality TV star said.
"They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero, and it sucks."
She then unzips the suitcase, revealing it filled with bottles and cans of Diet Coke. Although a few cans burst during the international journey, most arrived intact.
While some European viewers pointed out that Diet Coke is available in Europe, Zarin clarified in a subsequent video that they are embarking on a cruise.
She "checked with the ship before leaving New York and was informed that they only stock Coke Light and Coke Zero."
The 59-year-old former reality star then showcased a can of Coke Light, mentioning that, despite its appearance, "it doesn't taste like Diet Coke."
