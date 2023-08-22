Viral Video Shows Former Real Housewives Star ‘Smuggling’ Gallons of Diet Coke to Europe in Suitcase - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Viral Video Shows Former Real Housewives Star ‘Smuggling’ Gallons of Diet Coke to Europe in Suitcase

'They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero, and it sucks,' quipped Jill Zarin

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A former "Real Housewife of New York" reality star "smuggled" a suitcase full of Diet Coke into Europe to savor her beloved beverage overseas.

A popular TikTok video uploaded by Ally Shapiro shows her mother, Jill Zarin, at a Rome airport with her Diet Coke-loaded suitcase.

"So I've smuggled my Diet Coke from the United States because they don't sell it in Europe," the reality TV star said.

"They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero, and it sucks."

She then unzips the suitcase, revealing it filled with bottles and cans of Diet Coke. Although a few cans burst during the international journey, most arrived intact.

View post on TikTok

While some European viewers pointed out that Diet Coke is available in Europe, Zarin clarified in a subsequent video that they are embarking on a cruise.

Read More

She "checked with the ship before leaving New York and was informed that they only stock Coke Light and Coke Zero."

View post on TikTok

The 59-year-old former reality star then showcased a can of Coke Light, mentioning that, despite its appearance, "it doesn't taste like Diet Coke."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.