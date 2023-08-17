Viral Video Exposes ‘Creepy’ Stranger Living Under Woman’s House ‘For Months’

In a viral TikTok video, a California woman chronicled the moment police arrived to apprehend a man she'd discovered had been living under her home for several months.
Ashley Guardino said she first noticed something was amiss at around 6 a.m. when she heard a strange noise outside. She thought the sound might be coming from the roof but then saw a patch of grass moving and a hand emerging from a hole near the base of the home.
"Imagine being half-awake and seeing an arm — a dirty arm — come out of this hole," Guardino said while pointing the camera at a tiny grate under the house.
Guardino captured footage of police kneeling and using flashlights to find the man in what looked to be a crawl space, then beckoning him out at gunpoint. Police then escorted the man to their vehicle in handcuffs.
In a follow-up video, Guardino said she'd realized that the suspect had been grabbing bricks and trying to use them to conceal himself under the house. She immediately grabbed a mop and tried to hit him through the hole.
The original video has accrued about 6.2 million views.
"Granted, I didn't get to sleep in," Guardino said.
- Jailton Dos Santos Arrested on Suspicion of Hiding Under Coat in Backseat of Woman’s Car
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California Coast
- House GOP Chairman to Space Command: ‘It Now Appears You Have Something to Hide’
- Video Shows Teen With Gunshot Wound Crawl Towards Front Door Asking for Help: ‘I’m Shot’
- California Dentist Arrested on Child Porn Charges After Hidden Camera Was Found in Office Restroom
- Baboons Evade Lions by Hiding Under, Dangling From Footbridge, Video Shows
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews