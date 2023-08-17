Viral Video Exposes ‘Creepy’ Stranger Living Under Woman’s House ‘For Months’

In a viral TikTok video, a California woman chronicled the moment police arrived to apprehend a man she'd discovered had been living under her home for several months.



Ashley Guardino said she first noticed something was amiss at around 6 a.m. when she heard a strange noise outside. She thought the sound might be coming from the roof but then saw a patch of grass moving and a hand emerging from a hole near the base of the home.

"Imagine being half-awake and seeing an arm — a dirty arm — come out of this hole," Guardino said while pointing the camera at a tiny grate under the house.



Guardino captured footage of police kneeling and using flashlights to find the man in what looked to be a crawl space, then beckoning him out at gunpoint. Police then escorted the man to their vehicle in handcuffs.



In a follow-up video, Guardino said she'd realized that the suspect had been grabbing bricks and trying to use them to conceal himself under the house. She immediately grabbed a mop and tried to hit him through the hole.

The original video has accrued about 6.2 million views.



"Granted, I didn't get to sleep in," Guardino said.