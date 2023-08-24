Viral Video Details Mom’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ after Bus Driver Drops Her Five-Year-Old Kids Off at Wrong Stop - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Viral Video Details Mom’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ after Bus Driver Drops Her Five-Year-Old Kids Off at Wrong Stop

The school bus driver did not remember seeing the two children get off the bus

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Oklahoma couple faced a frightening situation when a bus driver mistakenly dropped their two children at the wrong house.

This frightening error left the two five-year-olds wandering the neighborhood for an hour during a heatwave.

“My literal worst nightmare happened yesterday,” Kelly Mulholland said in a TikTok video.

“The very first time my five-year-old kindergartner rode the school bus – and the bus driver did not follow procedures and lost my son.”

View post on TikTok

In the video, which has received over 200,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments, Mulholland detailed how her son and her boyfriend's daughter, both kindergartners, were let off the bus at an incorrect stop.

While trying to find their way, the children went from house to house, interacting with at least one resident through a Ring doorbell. Captured footage showed Mulholland’s son tearfully asking, “would you help me find my mommy?”

Read More

According to the school district’s policy reported by the Oklahoman, bus drivers should only let children off the bus when a parent or guardian is visibly present.

Mulholland said the bus driver didn't recall seeing the two children disembark. Instead, an older student informed her they had exited earlier. When questioned, the driver could only vaguely indicate where that might have been.

Fortunately, a neighbor with the aforementioned Ring doorbell passed by Mulholland and informed her that he had spoken with her children earlier.

Stock photo of an elementary school and kindergarten
An Oklahoma couple had a harrowing experience, after a bus driver dropped their two children at the wrong homeGetty Images

Elaborating further in her video, Mulholland expressed admiration for her children's tactics in seeking assistance. “I’m so proud of these kids, they are so f–king smart,” she said.

“They would literally alternate ringing doorbells. One of them would stay on the sidewalk, while the other would go up and ring the doorbell. They would keep watch.”

Thanks to the help of neighbors, the children were found half a mile from the mistaken drop-off point, which was another half mile from their intended stop.

Although her children safely returned home, Mulholland emphasized they wouldn't be boarding the bus any time soon. "I'm not sharing this to scare anybody, but I think this is a cautionary tale," she noted.

"You need to teach your kids what to do if it happens."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.