Viral Video Details Mom’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ after Bus Driver Drops Her Five-Year-Old Kids Off at Wrong Stop
The school bus driver did not remember seeing the two children get off the bus
An Oklahoma couple faced a frightening situation when a bus driver mistakenly dropped their two children at the wrong house.
This frightening error left the two five-year-olds wandering the neighborhood for an hour during a heatwave.
“My literal worst nightmare happened yesterday,” Kelly Mulholland said in a TikTok video.
“The very first time my five-year-old kindergartner rode the school bus – and the bus driver did not follow procedures and lost my son.”
In the video, which has received over 200,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments, Mulholland detailed how her son and her boyfriend's daughter, both kindergartners, were let off the bus at an incorrect stop.
While trying to find their way, the children went from house to house, interacting with at least one resident through a Ring doorbell. Captured footage showed Mulholland’s son tearfully asking, “would you help me find my mommy?”
According to the school district’s policy reported by the Oklahoman, bus drivers should only let children off the bus when a parent or guardian is visibly present.
Mulholland said the bus driver didn't recall seeing the two children disembark. Instead, an older student informed her they had exited earlier. When questioned, the driver could only vaguely indicate where that might have been.
Fortunately, a neighbor with the aforementioned Ring doorbell passed by Mulholland and informed her that he had spoken with her children earlier.
Elaborating further in her video, Mulholland expressed admiration for her children's tactics in seeking assistance. “I’m so proud of these kids, they are so f–king smart,” she said.
“They would literally alternate ringing doorbells. One of them would stay on the sidewalk, while the other would go up and ring the doorbell. They would keep watch.”
Thanks to the help of neighbors, the children were found half a mile from the mistaken drop-off point, which was another half mile from their intended stop.
Although her children safely returned home, Mulholland emphasized they wouldn't be boarding the bus any time soon. "I'm not sharing this to scare anybody, but I think this is a cautionary tale," she noted.
"You need to teach your kids what to do if it happens."
