Viral TikTok Shows Tourists Trying to Drive Through Giant California Redwood
The video of the tourists' failed attempt wracked up almost five million views on TikTok
Tourists went viral last week for trying to drive through a split in a California redwood tree in their giant SUV — and knocking off a rearview mirror in the process.
A video posted to TikTok on July 2 shows two people in a Nissan Armanda attempting the make it through the Shrine Drive Thru Tree in Humboldt Redwoods State Park. The car appears stuck in the redwood but then just barely gets through the tree.
The redwood is thousands of years old and is at least 175 feet tall, according to SF Gate. Its opening was created by a fire, Jim Allmon, owner of Shrine Drive-Thru Tree Auto Park & Gift Shop, told the outlet.
Allmon, who charges $10 to drive through the tree, said the Nissan would’ve fit if the couple had driven through the tree correctly. The video of the failed attempt racked up almost five million views.
“Their car will fit — it’s mostly user error,” he said. Other videos only show cars just as large or larger making it through.
“People don’t complain to me. They know it was their fault” when their car is damaged, Allmon said. "People will come up to me and ask for duct tape."
