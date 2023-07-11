Viral TikTok Shows Tourists Trying to Drive Through Giant California Redwood - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Viral TikTok Shows Tourists Trying to Drive Through Giant California Redwood

The video of the tourists' failed attempt wracked up almost five million views on TikTok

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Tourists went viral last week for trying to drive through a split in a California redwood tree in their giant SUV — and knocking off a rearview mirror in the process.

A video posted to TikTok on July 2 shows two people in a Nissan Armanda attempting the make it through the Shrine Drive Thru Tree in Humboldt Redwoods State Park. The car appears stuck in the redwood but then just barely gets through the tree.

Shrine drive-thru tree, Avenue of Giants, Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California
The Shrine Drive-Thru Tree in California costs $10 to drive through.Thomas Janisch/Getty Images

The redwood is thousands of years old and is at least 175 feet tall, according to SF Gate. Its opening was created by a fire, Jim Allmon, owner of Shrine Drive-Thru Tree Auto Park & Gift Shop, told the outlet.

Read More
View post on TikTok

Allmon, who charges $10 to drive through the tree, said the Nissan would’ve fit if the couple had driven through the tree correctly. The video of the failed attempt racked up almost five million views.

“Their car will fit — it’s mostly user error,”  he said. Other videos only show cars just as large or larger making it through. 

“People don’t complain to me. They know it was their fault” when their car is damaged, Allmon said. "People will come up to me and ask for duct tape."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.