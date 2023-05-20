A wine expert revealed her surprising secret to storing leftover vino without compromising its taste: Mason jars.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok account confidenceuncorked, the self-styled “snob-free sommelier” said that simply shoving the cork back into the bottle won’t suffice.

“If you were to put the cork back on a bottle of wine that’s half-empty, you’ll see half of this still has oxygen inside of it,” she said, demonstrating with a bottle of red. “Corks are porous, and this is still going to allow oxygen to get into your wine.”

With half of the bottle now empty to be filled by air flowing through the cork, the remaining wine can quickly start to taste off.

“What you really want to do is reduce the amount of oxygen to wine ratio,” she explained. “What I recommend is a Mason jar.”

(Credit: confidenceuncorked on TikTok)

Pouring the extra wine into a smaller vessel capped by a less porous top reduces the extent to which oxidation can set in.

“In desperate times I have cleaned out a kombucha container and used that,” the expert said.

“I swear by this. It will make your wine still taste fresh even a couple of days after you’ve opened it,” she continued. “Don’t knock it ‘til you try it.”

Many video viewers praised the tip.

“So smart but simple,” wrote one.

Added another, “Well THIS is going to save me a lot of money.”

Seemingly more, however, joked at the thought of having anything left to store.

“Wait… you drink wine and have some left over?” asked one user.

Cracked another, “Leftover wine? Does that exist?”



