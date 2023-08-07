Viral Photo Shows Aftermath of Florida Patrol Car Struck by Lightning With Deputy Inside

A Florida sheriff's deputy is lucky to be alive after a bolt of lightning struck his patrol cruiser Sunday morning, rendering his vehicle inoperable and sending him to the hospital.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office say the lightning struck the patrol car as the deputy was driving south on 331 South near Sherwood Drive in DeFuniak Springs.
A photo shared on Facebook, showing precisely where the lightning struck the police vehicle, has gone viral since first being posted on Sunday afternoon.
The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was assessed and treated.
Thunderstorms had been forecast for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The lightning bolt hit the back of the vehicle, shattering glass and damaging fittings. The bolt rendered the vehicle inoperable, having "fried his electrical system."
The deputy "is awake and conscious and is expected to be okay," according to a police statement.
Walton County Sheriff's deputies were also called to a rescue in Morrison Springs at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, after a female swimmer reported being struck by lightning.
Bystanders stepped up and performed CPR on the woman, who was taken to by helicopter to a nearby medical facility.
