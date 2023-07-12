Violent Weather May Bring Large Hail and High Wind Targeting Midwest, Plains

More severe weather and flash flooding is expected to persist across the Plains and the Midwest over the next couple of days, with 75 mph winds and large hail anticipated for Kansas and Nebraska.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a considerable risk of thunderstorms across portions of the Plains and Midwest.

Deep Gulf moisture and tepid temperatures in the Midwest and Mississippi Valley will give way to robust thunderstorms Wednesday, with heavy rains anticipated.

There is also a moderate risk of excessive rainfall in parts of southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana, where heavy rain already has saturated the ground, posing a potential risk for scattered flash flooding.

Temperatures are expected in the upper 60s to mid 70s for much of the Northern Plains and Great Lakes Region. Temperatures will rebound Thursday for most locations into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Heavy rains will return to the Northeast on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rains over the Plains will head east Thursday, with excessive rainfall predicted for upstate New York and interior New England as well as the Upper Ohio Valley.

The New England area remains particularly susceptible to any additional rainfall following widespread flooding earlier this week. Additional flash flooding is likely. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected through the Tennessee Valley and into the Southeast with some locally heavy rainfall possible.