‘Violent, Aggressive’ Encounters with Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Reported by More Sex Workers

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was “aggressive” and “violent” with two more sex workers who claimed to have intimate encounters with him, the Long Island sheriff on the case says.
On Thursday, authorities revealed two unidentified women who were interviewed by investigators and claimed they had sex with Heuermann, said they feared for their safety during their sexual encounters with the 6-foot-6-inch tall murder suspect.
“A person of that size being a little aggressive was probably frightening,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., told Newsday.
Heuermann, a 59-year-old Manhattan architect and married father of two, has been charged with the strangulation murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, after their remains were discovered in Gilgo Beach in 2010.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges following his July 13 arrest.
The life-long Massapequa Park resident is also the primary suspect in the murder of of a fourth victim – Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
All four women were sex workers, according to officials.
Heuermann remains incarcerated at the Suffolk County Jail, where he has been “very emotionless” Toulon said.
“You wonder what is going on … Is there something going on inside that is brewing?” Toulon said, calling Heuermann a “very unique person.”
“He’s not just another inmate to me, and forget about the notoriety of this case,” the sheriff told Newsday.
“I’m really trying to look into his soul to see what is it about this guy that’s not about the other 900 [inmates] I’m dealing with.”
Toulon said Heuermann meets with a clergyman once a week, but mostly keeps to himself — spending time in his cell reading books, mail and the newspaper and watching TV.
Other than his defense attorneys, an unidentified individual has visited the suspect twice, the outlet reported.
Jail staff have been instructed to keep a close eye on the alleged serial killer, who was previously on suicide watch.
“I don’t want them to ever be complacent with anything, with any of his requests,” Toulon told Newsday.
“If they feel it is unusual, bring it to a supervisor’s attention. If he is not acting right, make sure he gets the proper medical treatment.”
Since 1996, 11 total bodies have been found on or near Gilgo Beach.
