Villages Evacuated As Wildfires Tear Through Spanish Island

Authorities evacuated five villages on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife after a mountain wildfire raced across 4,450 acres of dry woodland in 24 hours.

Fourteen aircraft, including a water-bombing seaplane, and a force of 250 firefighters and military personnel were fighting the blaze on difficult terrain, officials said.

"The fire is out of control... the outlook is not positive," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, said Wednesday evening in Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz.

"Our goal for tonight is defensive, so that the fire does not continue its advance. We will carry out operations to protect residents' property."

Tenerife is the biggest of the Canary Islands, and a major tourist destination.

The evacuations at the villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña, Ajafoña and Las Lagunetas, come as Europe and the Mediterranean region endure a record heat wave that’s caused deadly wildfires in Spain, Italy, Greece, Algeria and Tunisia.

As wildfires consumed Tenerife, Germany was under flood and storm warnings.

Frankfurt airport was closed, and passengers were unable to disembark from their flights Wednesday night due to high water levels on the tarmac.