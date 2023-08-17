Villages Evacuated As Wildfires Tear Through Spanish Island - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Villages Evacuated As Wildfires Tear Through Spanish Island

'The fire is out of control,' Tenerife's leader said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A wildfire rages in a forested area on the Canary island of Tenerife the night of August 16. Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities evacuated five villages on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife after a mountain wildfire raced across 4,450 acres of dry woodland in 24 hours.

Fourteen aircraft, including a water-bombing seaplane, and a force of 250 firefighters and military personnel were fighting the blaze on difficult terrain, officials said. 

"The fire is out of control... the outlook is not positive," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, said Wednesday evening in Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz.

"Our goal for tonight is defensive, so that the fire does not continue its advance. We will carry out operations to protect residents' property."

Tenerife is the biggest of the Canary Islands, and a major tourist destination. 

The evacuations at the villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña, Ajafoña and Las Lagunetas, come as Europe and the Mediterranean region endure a record heat wave that’s caused deadly wildfires in Spain, Italy, Greece, Algeria and Tunisia.  

As wildfires consumed Tenerife, Germany was under flood and storm warnings.

Read More

Frankfurt airport was closed, and passengers were unable to disembark from their flights Wednesday night due to high water levels on the tarmac.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.