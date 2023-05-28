Tire Flies Off Car and Over Fence at Indy 500 Race
Driver Kyle Kirkwood lost his left rear tire in crash with Felix Rosenqvist during the annual Memorial Day weekend race in Speedway, Indiana
Indy 500 fans were shocked no one was injured after a tire flew off of a competitor's car and flew over the fence and out of the stadium.
Driver Kyle Kirkwood lost his left rear tire when he collided with Felix Rosenqvist during the annual car race in Speedway, Indiana.
"I was in this turn. Hugely relieved everyone appears to be ok," tweeted John Green, the bestselling author of 'The Fault in Our Stars.'
"Watching a wheel fly over my friends at 150 miles per hour is not an experience I’m anxious to repeat."
Another spectator tweeted a video, which he claimed showed the aftermath of the wheel landing in the parking lot.
