The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tire Flies Off Car and Over Fence at Indy 500 Race

    Driver Kyle Kirkwood lost his left rear tire in crash with Felix Rosenqvist during the annual Memorial Day weekend race in Speedway, Indiana

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Indy 500 fans were shocked no one was injured after a tire flew off of a competitor's car and flew over the fence and out of the stadium.

    Driver Kyle Kirkwood lost his left rear tire when he collided with Felix Rosenqvist during the annual car race in Speedway, Indiana.

    (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Read More

    "I was in this turn. Hugely relieved everyone appears to be ok," tweeted John Green, the bestselling author of 'The Fault in Our Stars.'

    "Watching a wheel fly over my friends at 150 miles per hour is not an experience I’m anxious to repeat."

    Another spectator tweeted a video, which he claimed showed the aftermath of the wheel landing in the parking lot.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.