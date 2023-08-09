VIDEO: Thieves in California Tried to Steal an ATM With a Forklift — It Did Not Go Well - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

VIDEO: Thieves in California Tried to Steal an ATM With a Forklift — It Did Not Go Well

The duo finally managed to load the machine into the bed of a truck — only for it to fall out during their getaway

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An ATM theft in Sacramento. Sacramento Sheriff/X

A pair of bumbling California thieves struggled to load an ATM into their pickup truck after knocking it over with a forklift — only to lose it on the road during their getaway, according to authorities.

The amateurish heist was caught on surveillance video at a Safe Credit Union location in Sacramento during the early morning hours of August 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

As one of the crooks waited in the pickup truck, the other rammed down the ATM with a forklift, the video shows.

Read More

The forklift operator then tried to pick up the toppled machine, but at first pierced its casing, sending sparks shooting into the air, the footage shows.

They then managed to lift up the ATM, only for it to fall off and land upright on the ground rather than in the truck’s bed.

An ATM theft in Sacramento.Sacramento Sheriff/X

After a brief interruption by the passing of another motorist apparently uninvolved in the theft, the forklift driver again picked up the ATM, this time depositing it into the back of the truck, the video shows.

The pickup truck driver then finally took off with the ATM — but, in a scene not caught on the footage, lost it yet again when it fell onto a busy street, causing an uninvolved vehicle to crash, authorities said. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured in the resulting collision.

The suspects, who were apparently left empty-handed when all was said and done, were not immediately identified or apprehended by authorities.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.