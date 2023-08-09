VIDEO: Thieves in California Tried to Steal an ATM With a Forklift — It Did Not Go Well

A pair of bumbling California thieves struggled to load an ATM into their pickup truck after knocking it over with a forklift — only to lose it on the road during their getaway, according to authorities.
The amateurish heist was caught on surveillance video at a Safe Credit Union location in Sacramento during the early morning hours of August 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.
As one of the crooks waited in the pickup truck, the other rammed down the ATM with a forklift, the video shows.
The forklift operator then tried to pick up the toppled machine, but at first pierced its casing, sending sparks shooting into the air, the footage shows.
They then managed to lift up the ATM, only for it to fall off and land upright on the ground rather than in the truck’s bed.
After a brief interruption by the passing of another motorist apparently uninvolved in the theft, the forklift driver again picked up the ATM, this time depositing it into the back of the truck, the video shows.
The pickup truck driver then finally took off with the ATM — but, in a scene not caught on the footage, lost it yet again when it fell onto a busy street, causing an uninvolved vehicle to crash, authorities said. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured in the resulting collision.
The suspects, who were apparently left empty-handed when all was said and done, were not immediately identified or apprehended by authorities.
