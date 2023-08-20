Video Shows Washington Wildfire Inching Toward Major Highway, Forcing Closure, as Gray Fire Rages
The Gray fire in Spokane County is burning across nearly 11,000 acres, forcing the closure of Interstate 90
Scary video posted to social media shows a wildfire that’s raging in Washington approaching a major highway, forcing its closure.
The wildfire, dubbed the Gray Fire, can be seen looming just outside the I-90 in Spokane County. The highway is currently closed as fire officials work to contain the blaze.
The Gray Fire broke out around noon on Friday, officials said. It’s not yet clear how the fire started, but it continued to burn due to wind and dry brush.
One person so far is confirmed to be dead.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a Saturday social media update that the blaze, burning across nearly 11,000 acres, remains 0% contained.
On Saturday, the DNR said more than 185 structures have been destroyed in the fire. Additionally, there were power outages throughout some parts of Medical Lake in Washington.
Spokane County officials declared a state of emergency that same day and decreed the highest evacuation level, announced when there’s an “immediate” safety threat.
"Please honor Level 3 evac, not doing so is hindering response," the DNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
