Video Shows Tornado That Destroyed Pfizer Plant Rip Through Building
The facility manufactures roughly a quarter of Pfizer’s injectable drugs – which represents eight percent of the total amount of injectables in the American market.
A Pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in North Carolina was decimated after a twister plowed through the building, flattening much of it in the process.
The Pfizer production plant, located in Rocky Mount, was decimated by an EF3 tornado – a rating given to twisters that have winds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.
In video footage from the Associated Press, the powerful storm can be seen tearing through everything in its path and lifting debris high into the air, resulting in mass destruction.
- Tornado Rips Through Pfizer Plant in North Carolina, Injuries Reported
- Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina Tornado
- FDA Hopes to Stem Possible Drug Shortages After Tornado Damages Pfizer Plant
- Damaging Storms Rip Through South, Possible Tornadoes Investigated
- Pfizer Says Warehouse Containing Drugs Was Hardest Hit by North Carolina Tornado
The destroyed Pfizer plant is of particular concern to many because it could worsen an already severe prescription drug shortage in the United States. The North Carolina plant manufactures roughly a quarter of Pfizer’s injectable drugs – which represents eight percent of the total amount of injectables in the American market.
“From a healthcare practitioner point of view, I’m just holding my breath,” Michael Ganio, a senior director at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists said to The New York Times.
The Food and Drug Administration released a statement that stated that there are around 10 drugs that are solely produced at this plant, though there are backups of these prescriptions stored in other warehouses.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla visited the site on Friday and spoke with local government officials, to determine how the company and the surrounding community would rebuild from the tornado’s destruction.
Bourla praised the initial response to the tornado in a statement released on Twitter.
“While I’m saddened to see the destruction wrought by Wednesday’s tornado, I am also filled with immense pride at the heroism, ingenuity and compassion displayed by our local team,” he wrote.
In spite of the dramatic damage rendered to the building itself, evacuation efforts were successful and no one was injured or killed at the plant during the tornado.
